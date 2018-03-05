MSRP: From $36,975

Horsepower: 190 to 252 hp

MPG: Up to 27 city / 37 highway

Review continues below

Dimensions: 186″ L x 73″ W x 56″ H

Curb weight: 3,450 to 3,626 lbs

The 2018 Audi A4 returns for another year of its heated rivalry with German rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, with Jaguar and Cadillac and Infiniti now in the hunt.

The A4 lineup includes a compact sports sedan and an Allroad wagon that’s sold as a crossover SUV alternative.

The A4s are supplemented by the brand’s higher-performance S4 sedan and the A5/S5 coupes, which are covered elsewhere.

The A4, available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels, rates an 8.0 out of 10 on our scale. It has impressive technology, all-around competence, and a range of flexible powertrains. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, there’s not much new after last year’s full redesign. A new Black Optic Plus package sprinkles black and red trim inside and out and a few formerly optional features have been made standard on every trim level. Additionally, the lineup has been pared slightly to reduce the number of models available with front-wheel drive in favor of more all-wheel-drive variants.

Still conservatively styled, the A4 sedan isn’t especially eye-catching, but what’s there is good. The Allroad takes a more mountain-inspired approach with its slightly raised suspension and flared fenders

The cockpit is a little more adventurous, simple yet high-tech. Most variants boast a wide, high-resolution display for infotainment. Another screen can replace the gauge cluster. No rival delivers the same high level of technology—at least not yet.

All A4s draw power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. A4 Ultras serve as the gateway to the brand with 190 horsepower, an impressive 37 mpg, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and front-wheel drive. The rest of the range includes a 252-hp version of the same engine and, depending on model, a choice between a 6-speed manual or the dual-clutch automatic, and newly standard all-wheel drive. Befitting their dirt road intentions, the Allroad models are exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.

Though they fall short of truly sporty—that’s where the S4 fits in—the A4 and Allroad are nonetheless polished and precise regardless of suspension setup. Standard, sport, and adaptive suspensions are all on offer, depending on a buyer’s needs and budget.

The latest A4 pushes the autonomous-driving envelope with a suite of extra-cost safety add-ons like adaptive cruise control that can bring the car to a halt and start things up again and a warning system that will alert you if you’re about to open a door into oncoming traffic.