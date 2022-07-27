What kind of car is the 2023 Audi A3? What does it compare to?

The Audi A3 small sedan ratchets up the power in S3 and RS 3 performance models, but the base car competes with German rivals such as the BMW 2-Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, as well as the reborn Acura Integra.

Is the 2023 Audi A3 a good car?

It’s a good small car with tight handling and powered by peppy turbo engines. The standard features and technology also boost the A3’s standing to a 6.8 out of 10 TCC Rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Audi A3?

After last year’s redesign, the A3 now has full LED headlights across the lineup and synthetic leather armrests. Adaptive cruise control is available on the base Premium trim, or as part of the Premium Plus package.

The A3 lacks the flair and birthmarks of its German rivals, yet its sharp lines and muscular proportions are attractive. The interior could do with less gloss-black plastic, but the contrasting hard and soft materials make up for it.

Three turbocharged engines fill out the three models in the lineup, with a base 201-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 garnering the most sales. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is a worthy upgrade for both performance and reassurance on all but the S3 and RS 3, where it is standard. The S3 uses a turbo-4 tuned to 306 hp, while the RS 3 employs a rare 2.5-liter 5-cylinder to wring out 401 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Its trick AWD system can turn the car into rear-wheel drive, and an electronic rear differential furthers its performance aims.

The A3 offers five seats, but only four people will sit in comfort, and the tallest passengers better call shotgun because rear head room can be cramped. The A3’s short end limits cargo space to 10.9 cubic feet, and it’s even less on S3 and RS 3 grades, but the rear seats fold flat to expand the space in the cramped trunk.

Federal crash testing has not been completed yet, but the A3 has standard automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2023 Audi A3 cost?

While 2023 pricing has not been announced, expect modest increases from last year’s starting point of $35,000 for the Premium grade. It comes well equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power sunroof. The S3 Prestige costs about $53,000, while the RS 3 hits the $60,000 mark.

Where is the 2023 Audi A3 made?

In Ingolstadt, Germany.