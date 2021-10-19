What kind of car is the 2022 Audi A3? What does it compare to?

A subcompact sedan from a luxury automaker, the A3 reaches toward the mainstream like the BMW 2-Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA-Class.

Is the 2022 Audi A3 a good car?

The A3 is a fun little sedan with good looks, plenty of safety and interior technology, and peppy engines. We rate it a 6.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi A3?

The A3 gets a new design for 2022, with a revised look, more power, a slightly larger footprint, more interior technology, and additional safety features.

A3 models are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that increases from 188 to 201 hp and from 221 to 221 lb-ft of torque. An uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 also lurks under the hood of the S3, and it generates 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, up from 295 hp and 280 lb-ft. Both engines are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A3 models get front- or all-wheel drive, while the S3 sports only all-wheel drive. Fuel economy tops out at 29 mpg city, 38 highway, and 32 combined, according to the EPA.

The S3 sits 0.6 inch lower than the A3, offers optional adaptive dampers, features larger vented brake rotors, and comes with standard 18-inch wheels compared to the A3’s 17s.

Audi stretches the A3’s dimensions slightly for 2022. The exterior evolves the look of not only the previous A3, but also the brand. The trapezoidal grille remains, but it’s wider, and the air intakes that flank it are larger. LED headlights come standard, and Audi offers LED matrix headlights as an option. The same basic character lines adorn the hood and flanks, but they’re sharper.

Inside, the new A3 features angular lines that play off the exterior design and gets up to three digital displays, including an instrument cluster that’s either 10.3 or 12.3 inches, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and an available head-up display.

How much does the 2022 Audi A3 cost?

Both the A3 and S3 come in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims. Prices range from $34,945 for a front-drive A3 Premium to $52,945 for an S3 Prestige. Standard features include power-adjustable and heated front seats, leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, and 17-inch alloy wheels on all-season tires.

Audi makes some safety features standard and charges extra for others. Every A3 gets automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high beams, and buyers can also choose adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, an automatic parking feature, and an exit warning system.

Where is the Audi A3 made?

In Hungary.