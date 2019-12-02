The 2020 Audi A3 is in the twilight of its current design, but remains a feature-filled compact luxury sedan worth consideration. The design has held up well thanks to its combination of good performance and surprising luxury features for a modest price.

A new A3 is set to arrive in the U.S. for 2021, but for now we rate the 2020 A3 at 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For its final year, the A3 lineup is pared to Premium and Premium Plus trims in sedan guise only. Last year’s cabriolet and Prestige trim levels bite the dust. In their place is a new $800 Final Edition package that comes with sports seats and a few cosmetic bits that don’t raise our pulse very much.

Luckily every version of the 2020 A3 provides good acceleration thanks to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that comes in two states of tune depending on if power is sent forward or to all four corners. Front-drive cars aren’t as balanced, but they are plenty peppy and they’re remarkably frugal. Look for 30 mpg in mixed driving while using regular unleaded. The all-wheel-drive system provides excellent grip, though it’s saddled with a lower-tech transmission that guzzles more fuel.

Inside, the A3 doesn’t look as dressy as it does outside, but the usual combination of nice Audi touches is abundant. An optional digital instrument cluster is a spendy feature that gives the A3 a high-tech feel. Even the standard 8.0-inch screen that rises to the occasion out of the dash impresses, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility adds to the appeal.

The A3 comes well-equipped with leather seats and a power moonroof, not to mention automatic emergency braking. For less than $40,000, a well-equipped A3 outshines even newer rivals from competitors. If only we could all age and stay relevant so gracefully.