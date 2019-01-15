One of the most affordable points of entry to the luxury car world, the 2019 Audi A3 is a high-quality, well-equipped alternative to other diminutive premium sedans. Thanks to impressive standard and optional features and a great safety record, the A3 scores 6.7 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Due to be redesigned next year, the 2019 A3 is at the end of its run, but often that means better value for buyers. Despite its age, this is still one of the most attractive cars in its class, with angular looks, LED lights, and tight proportions keeping things current. Inside, the dashboard design is minimalist and therefore has aged well, though passenger space is on the small side thanks to puny proportions. The A3 is also the only car in its class available as a convertible with the Cabriolet model, though the Buick Cascada is still hanging around.

For 2019, the A3 gets full LED headlights, taillights, and dynamic rear turn signals as well as wireless phone charging on the Premium Plus and Prestige trims, as well as active parking assist on the Prestige trim.

Additionally, the A3 e-tron Sportback plug-in hybrid is no longer available, but with Audi’s push for electric vehicles, we should see a future electrified A3, in its next generation.

The 2019 A3 comes standard with front-wheel-drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission making 186 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. If you opt for all-wheel drive, power gets upgraded to 220 hp and 258 lb-ft, while the transmission drops one cog to become a 6-speed dual-clutch.

Packed with available technology like the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display and available 4G in-car Wi-Fi, the A3 can be very well-equipped if you’re willing to pay, though base cars include impressive standard features and high material quality.

Active safety features like automatic emergency braking and forward-collision warnings are standard too, and other features come available on higher trim levels. The 2019 A3 is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick award winner and boasts impressive crash test scores all around.