Aston Martin’s most expensive model transforms from Vanquish to Vanquish S for 2018, getting more power, revised suspension tuning, and a new look inspired by the limited-run Vulcan hypercar. It is offered as a coupe or a convertible called Volante. Beautiful, fast, loud, and a dynamic performer, we rate the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S a 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With its evolution to S spec, the Vanquish’s naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V-12 increases from 568 to 580 horsepower while torque remains the same at 465 pound-feet. The 8-speed automatic transmission is updated to deliver faster shifts and better refinement at low speeds, and the suspension is upgraded with new tuning for the dampers, new spring rates, and revised sway bar bushings, all for sharper handling.

The most obvious changes are to the outside, where an exposed carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser inspired by the Vulcan give the car a more aggressive look. New exterior options include carbon-fiber hood louvers, new forged five-spoke diamond turned wheels, and a range of painted graphics packs.

The Vanquish S is a higher-end model based on the aluminum-intensive last-generation platform that it shared with the DB9. Unlike the DB9, however, the Vanquish S uses carbon fiber for the body panels and some of the trunk structure, and the Vanquish S comes only with a V-12 engine instead of a V-12 and a V-8.

The V-12 is a raucous piece of machinery that can push this car to speeds in excess of 200 mph and launch it from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. It also offers the lusty engine note that has become a signature of Aston Martins.

On the road, the Vanquish S is an accomplished grand tourer. It handles well, and adaptive dampers help keep the firm ride from becoming harsh. However, despite its extensive use of carbon fiber, the Vanquish S is somewhat heavy and that prevents it from becoming a pure sports car.

Inside, high-quality materials and more appealing design make the Vanquish S a fine place to be...for front seat passengers. The rear seat is so tiny it isn’t even standard. This is a 2+2, and that rear seat is maybe better left as a package shelf with a cargo net.

Priced at close to $300,000, the Vanquish S is well-equipped and buyers can choose many features to customize the look of their cars inside and out. Safety features, however, are limited to the basics. The answer is simple. Don’t crash your very expensive car.

Fuel economy, predictably, is rather poor from that big V-12.