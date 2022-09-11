What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio? What does it compare to?

A five-seat crossover SUV with luxury pricing and sporty tuning, the 2023 Stelvio competes with cars such as the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC, and BMW X3.

Is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car/SUV?

It’s neither the most practical nor the most frugal, but the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is arguably the most interesting compact luxury SUV. We rate it at 6.2 out of 10, thanks to its decent value, its thrilling performance, and its unabashed personality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

The Stelvio lineup adds a new Estrema trim level this year, which notches just below the full-bore Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Look for adaptive dampers and a limited-slip rear differential at a relatively decent price point.

The SUV version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the Stelvio offers a high riding position and a decent cargo area. Its curvy lines echo the sedan, albeit with a long-roof profile. There’s no pretense of off-roading here; the Stelvio is all about the strada.

Underhood, the 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 offers good power, and it teams with a well-behaved 8-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive comes standard on all but the base Stelvio Sprint trim level.

The better part of $90,000 buys the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which finds itself hosting a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with legitimate Ferrari lineage. Its 505 hp is no joke: this is a proper performance SUV. Truly, though, no Stelvio suffers when it comes to handling and ride quality. Slightly too-manic steering aside, these SUVs entertain at all times—even when they should take a chill pill.

They’re not luxurious inside, at least compared to Germany’s best, but they check the basics, with reasonable infotainment, decent space, and an unusually large amount of driver-assistance tech as standard fare.

We’re still awaiting a full barrage of crash tests, but standard automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are high points, and Alfa offers a convenient system that can handle traffic jams on its own.

How much does the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio cost?

Figure just shy of $48,000 to start, or about $50,000 with all-wheel drive. That money buys leather seats that are heated up front, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a reasonable array of crash-avoidance tech.

Most drivers will be fine at that point, but the new Estrema for $61,000 serves as the de-facto sporty version for drivers seeking a little more zip without going full-tilt with the Quadrifoglio.

Where is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio made?

In Italy.