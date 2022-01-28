What kind of car is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio? What does it compare to?

Based on the Giulia sport sedan, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a sporty compact crossover with standard rear-wheel drive and optional all-wheel-drive. It takes on excellent crossovers like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, and Porsche Macan.

Is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s stylish looks, agile moves, and strong engines earn it a TCC rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

Alfa Romeo switches around its lineup again this year, replacing the Ti Sport with a model called Veloce. It joins Sprint, Ti, and Quadrifoglio models. Alfa also adds standard safety and convenience features, with a roughly $4,000 price increase to match. The new safety features include active blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets standard heated front and rear seats, navigation, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Stelvio stands out in its class with a unique triangular grille and rounded lines that conspire to create a sleek look. The cockpit reflects the SUV’s performance mission with a flat-bottom steering wheel and standard sport seats.

Those seats hug occupants and sportier buckets are offered as well. The front row also gets a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen and traditional gauges instead of a digital instrument cluster.

The Giulia roots create a tiny back seat that’s the worst in the class. Cargo space, however, is decent at up to 56.5 cubic feet.

The Giulia platform and powertrains are a boon to performance. A strong, well-balanced structure makes every Stelvio agile, aided by notably quick steering. The Quadrifoglio model adds the equipment necessary for track prowess.

The base engine, a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, makes the Stelvio quick right out of the box, with a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds. The Quadrifoglio’s Ferrari-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 cranks up the output to 505 hp and drops the 0-60 mph sprint to just 3.6 seconds. Both work through a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel economy matches the power. The turbo-4 delivers fuel economy up to 25 mpg combined, and the Quadrifoglio’s twin-turbo V-6 drinks fuel to the tune of 19 mpg combined.

How much does the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio cost?

The Stelvio ranges from $46,645 for a Sprint to $88,445 for the Quadrifoglio. The Sprint comes loaded with the features listed above, plus leather upholstery, power front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Where is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio made?

In Italy.