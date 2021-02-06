What kind of car is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio? What does it compare to?

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a rear- or all-wheel-drive crossover SUV with a sporty flair. The Stelvio takes on accomplished rivals like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, and Porsche Macan.

Is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers sleek style and sporty moves with a luxurious but small interior. We rate it a 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

Alfa Romeo simplifies the Stelvio lineup for 2021 with Sprint, Ti, Ti Sport, and Quadrifoglio models. Alfa adds more equipment to the various models, and shuffles what safety features are available in what packages.

The Stelvio shares its running gear with the Giulia sedan. The result is a raised sport sedan with sexy looks, agile moves, and a curvy crossover body that flows from Alfa’s triangular nose. Inside, the curvy dash is accented by sporty elements such as a flat-bottom steering wheel with a start button.

The cabin lacks the space of most rivals, with short rear-seat leg room and a smallish, but still useful cargo hold. An 8.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and it can be controlled with a rotary dial.

Power starts out strong and graduates to raucous. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 works well with the 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver ready power from a stop. The Quadrifoglio’s Ferrari-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 turns up the wick to 505 hp and delivers a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph. Models with the base engine can get up to 25 mpg combined, while the Quadrifoglio offers just 19 mpg combined.

A strong platform, quick-ratio steering, and a relatively short wheelbase create an agile crossover. We don’t like the wooden feel of the brakes, though, and the Quadrifoglio can ride too firmly.

How much does the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio cost?

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint starts at $42,945, while the top-line Quadrifoglio runs $82,345.

Standard features include an 8.8-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power-adjustable leather front sport seats, a power liftgate, Brembo brakes, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The only standard safety features are automatic emergency braking and rear park assist, though Alfa offers many more advanced safety features as options.

Where is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio made?

In Italy.