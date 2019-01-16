The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the Italian brand’s first SUV, and the one it’s banking on to carry the sales torch. It blends Italian style, performance, and charm with luxury features, but early quality concerns warrant careful consideration. All things considered, the 2019 Stelvio receives a score of 6.6 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Alfa Stelvio comes in base, Ti, and Quadrifoglio trim. For all intents and purposes, the Stelvio is a lifted Giulia sedan. It utilizes the same platform, suspension, brakes, steering system, and powertrains as the Giulia, and even shares many interior and trim components. Where the Stelvio wins out, however, is in cargo space and all-important ride height, making it the recently-revitalized brand’s best-selling model already.

Thankfully, the similarity to the Giulia makes for a fun-to-drive experience, with fast steering and a tight, agile suspension. The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder and 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters hustle the base Stelvio and Ti along briskly, and with rear-wheel drive standard and all-wheel drive available, there’s a Stelvio for performance or all-weather optimization.

For 2019, the Stelvio gets rear-wheel drive on the base model, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and a new paint color, heated rear seats, and a premium alarm system as options. The Stelvio and upgraded Ti model also get a new “Nero Edizione” package that includes blacked-out exterior and interior trim including unique 20-inch wheels. Finally, the Stelvio Ti Sport gets a new Carbon package that includes carbon-fiber trim pieces all over the exterior.

The 2019 Stelvio is also available in rip-roaring Quadrifoglio spec, complete with a 505-horsepower Ferrari-sourced V-6 and a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. The 2019 Quadrifoglio is also available in the Nero Edizione, and now comes with anodized brake calipers and 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.

Priced and positioned as a true luxury SUV, the Stelvio comes with many premium features as standard and options, though other than a rearview camera, buyers will have to shell out for one of two driver assistance packages to get active safety features like automatic emergency braking. Available in base, Ti, and Quadrifoglio spec, the Stelvio comes with many option packages, including Sport and Lusso depending on the trim level selected.