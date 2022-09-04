What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Giulia is a compact luxury sedan with a wide performance envelope. Compare it to the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4.

Is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car/SUV?

While not without its flaws, the 2023 Giulia oozes charm and can be a riot to drive. Its reasonable value and terrific performance help it earn 6.4 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The Giulia lineup largely stands still, aside from a new Estrema trim level that adds adaptive dampers and a limited-slip rear differential, plus a few cosmetic bits.

Otherwise, the Giulia sticks with its svelte, curvy body with nods to Alfa’s past visible in its shield-style center grille and its curvy profile. Inside, it’s no match for Germany’s best, but then again the Giulia tends to undercut its European competitors when it comes to pricing.

The standard 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 provides a rush of power to the rear or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. From there, the lineup vaults to Quadrifoglio the 505-hp, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 which shares quite a bit of Ferrari DNA. Base cars are plenty quick and reasonably frugal at 27 mpg combined, while the sportiest version is downright rapid.

More than just quick, though, the Giulia delivers sharp, immediate responses. It can be manic around town, but it comes into its own on a winding road.

Inside, the Giulia comes with standard leather and an 8.8-inch touchscreen with expected smartphone tech plus a bit more driver-assistance tech than some competitors.

How much does the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia cost?

In base Sprint trim, the Giulia costs $45,545 to start, or $2,000 more with all-wheel drive. That model is plenty well-equipped with its leather and heated seats, its automatic emergency braking, its adaptive xenon lights, and its adaptive cruise control.

For about $12,000 more, the new Estrema trim may be worth a look for its upgraded cabin, adaptive dampers, and limited-slip differential. Sure, the Quadrifoglio tops $82,500, but it’s still the cheapest way into a Ferrari-derived powertrain.

Where is the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia made?

In Italy.