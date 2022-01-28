What kind of car is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia brings Italian flair, turbocharged power, and joyful performance to the compact sport sedan class. It takes on accomplished rivals like the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Volvo S60.

Is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?

The Giulia’s looks, power, handling, and loaded feature set contribute to a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10 TCC Rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

Alfa Romeo replaces the Giulia Ti Sport model with a model called Veloce this year, and adds several more standard convenience and safety features. Veloce joins Sprint, Ti, and Quadrifoglio models.

The new amenities include heated front and rear seats, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and aluminum pedals. The additional safety equipment consists of adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with steering support, adaptive automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. Alfa increases the base price $3,500 for all that equipment.

Among a fun group of sport sedans, the Giulia distinguishes itself with its svelte Italian suit. It sports a triangular grille that serves as the starting point for a series of rounded forms. It has traditional sporty lines, too, thanks to a long hood, short deck, and low stance. The rounded lines continue inside, and so do the sporty elements, which include sport seats, aluminum pedals, and a small-diameter steering wheel. An 8.8-inch touchscreen provides infotainment.

The front seats offer good support, and the rear seat has decent space for two adults. The trunk is on the small side.

Performance is the Giulia’s calling card. The Giulia offers a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or the Quadrifoglio’s 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 borrowed from Ferrari. Even the base engine makes the car quick, with a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds, but the V-6 unlocks a 3.8-second 0-60 mph time and a 191-mph top speed. Fuel economy is decent with the turbo-4 at 27 mpg combined, and the V-6 is predictably thirsty at 20 mpg combined.

The dynamic highlight is a super quick 11.8:1 steering ratio that works with a stiff platform to trigger immediate responses. While the brakes are strong, they offer very little feel.

How much does the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia cost?

The Giulia Sprint starts at $44,445 and the Quadrifoglio starts at $80,755. The Sprint is well appointed with leather upholstery, power leather front seats, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar adjustments, heated front and rear seats, ambient interior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, Brembo brakes, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Giulia has incomplete crash-test scores, but the new safety equipment teams with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to give the car a full safety feature set.

Where is the Alfa Romeo Giulia made?

In Italy.