It’s important for sport sedans to stand out; Germans rivals have dominated the category since they invented it. The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia answers with uniquely Italian styling that is both sporty and sensuous. It also delivers the goods: agile handling, strong engines, and a thrilling performance model. It gets a 6.8 TCC Rating based on those strengths. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Giulia is updated with an infotainment system that’s now a strength instead of a weakness. It’s larger and has a touchscreen. The Giulia’s interior materials are improved and it has and more safety equipment, both standard and optional.

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia lineup includes base, Sport, Ti, Ti Lusso, Ti Sport, Ti Sport Carbon, and Quadrifoglio models. The base model is well-equipped and sporty for about $40,000, and buyers can add more sport- or luxury-oriented equipment based on the model and options chosen. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is a full-on performance car with a Ferrari-derived, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 that kicks out 505 horsepower, big Brembo brakes, a torque-vectoring rear differential, performance-tuned active dampers, and 19-inch summer performance tires.

The other models use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 280 hp and sends it to the rear or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The base engine has plenty of power that is delivered promptly and smoothly. It’s not as smooth as BMW’s 2.0-liter turbo-4, which is among the best in its class.

Every Giulia is agile and base models have a surprisingly comfortable ride. The harshness of larger wheel sizes can be somewhat offset by the available active dampers, but no Giulia rides poorly. All Giulias have itchy trigger-finger steering that is great in turns but requires lots of small corrections on the highway.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is a thundering beast with real track capability. Its V-6 revs willingly and screams is way up to the 6,500-rpm redline as it hurtles the car forward.

No matter the choice, the Giulia is a spicy Italian counterpoint to the more conservative German models. It’s a pleasure to look at and to drive.

The interior has sport seats up front that hug occupants and a rear seat on the smaller size for the car’s footprint. The Giulia Quadrifoglio gets tighter and more heavily bolstered buckets and large steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Automatic emergency braking is standard this year, a move we applaud. Additional active safety features are optional, but Alfa Romeo doesn’t charge too much for them. The new safety items for 2020 consist of active blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, intelligent speed control that adjusts the speed when the speed limit changes, active lane control, a driver-attention monitor, and traffic sign recognition. The Giulia has performed decently in the crash tests it has undergone, but it doesn’t have a complete crash-test record.