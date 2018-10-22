Few sports sedans bristle with personality like the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia. An eager terrier with curvy styling and performance tires, the 2019 Giulia entertains more than it frustrates.

But it does frustrate at times, which is how we land at 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Giulia lineup gains a host of new wheel designs and revised trim packages, none of which dilute its character. Whether in Giulia, Ti, Sport, or Quadrifoglio guise, Alfa Romeo’s four-door is a spicy foil to staid Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi rivals.

Base Giulias use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 280 horsepower to shuttle power to the rear or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Giulia Quadrifoglio—that’s Italian for four-leaf clover—models keep the 8-speed and rear-wheel drive but swap in a Ferrari-massaged twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 rated at a thundering 505 horsepower. No Giulia is mild, but the gap between the two engines is enormous.

Quick, fast-reacting steering makes the Giulia enjoyable to shuffle down a winding road and a bear to keep straight on a long highway. Strong brakes bring the four-door to a halt with a quickness. Regardless of wheel choice, the Giulia’s ride is firm and composed. It’s not a match for the Mercedes C-Class’ serenity, but it suits the Alfa’s character. Quadrifoglios ride on an an adaptive suspension that makes for a worthwhile option on the Ti. At the twist of a knob, the Giulia morphs from commuter comfortable to track-ready monster.

No matter where it’s driven, the Giulia draws eyes. It’s well-proportioned and intricately detailed, with nods to Alfa’s considerable heritage at every corner.

Inside, the Giulia’s dashboard isn’t as imaginative as its exterior, although wood and aluminum trim options dress it up enough. Alfa’s 6.5- and 8.8-inch screens have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility accessed via a chintzy control knob. The baked-in infotainment software is balky and is paired to a screen as bright as a winter day in Winnipeg, however.

Front-seat riders have tight, but comfortable seats. Rear-seat passengers won’t be as happy.

The Giulia has done well in crash tests, but active safety tech is optional on most versions.

The base Giulia costs about $40,000, which is competitive with its direct rivals. Leather upholstery and power front seats make for a good starting point. Numerous individual options and packages ensure that few Giulias leave Alfa’s Cassino, Italy, assembly plant dressed in the same designer duds.