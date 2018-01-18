This is why you’re shopping for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia: it’s a sports car with four-door practicality.

We score the Giulia at 9 out of 10 on account of its terrific ride, razor-sharp handling, strong engines, and remarkably good steering. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We’ve found as much to love in a base Giulia as we have in the full-zoot Giulia Quadrifoglio with its fire-breathing, Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V-6. But let’s not jump ahead of ourselves.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s on Giulia and Giulia Ti sedans rates at a solid 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which comes on at a reasonable 2,000 rpm. An 8-speed automatic sends power either rearward or, optionally, to all four corners. This engine is quiet at idle and torquey, if not quite as smooth in its operation as BMW’s inline-4. But BMW can’t touch the Alfa’s power and it shows. The Alfa is plenty fast and always has grunt in reserve.

Brembo four-piston front brakes are standard on Giulia and Ti and they’re strong and easy to modulate, albeit with a slightly disconnected feel. The real delight here is the Giulia’s tiller, though. The thick-rimmed steering wheel is a delight to hold, but that’s not a stand-out against rivals. What matters is communication from the road, which is where the Giulia reminds us of BMWs from decades gone by. Only the Jaguar XE comes close, albeit with a more sedate manner than the borderline manic Giulia. If anything, we wish that the Giulia’s drive mode selector would allow us to dial back on-center steering response just a hair for lazy mild traffic driving.

The beast

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is an entirely different beast, as its heritage-inspired four-leaf clover fender badges suggest. If you’re a student of automotive history, you’ll know that similar badges adorned Alfa racing cars campaigned by Enzo Ferrari—and that relationship lives on today since both brands are part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lineup.

The Giulia Quadrifolgio’s heart is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 derived from a Ferrari design. It’s as sonorous as you’d expect, revving willingly toward its 6,500 rpm redline. And you’ll need to rev it, since the 505 hp peak figure comes exactly at redline. However, all 443 lb-ft of torque comes on at a more reasonable 2,500 rpm. The Quadrifoglio is only available in the U.S. with a beefed-up version of the 8-speed automatic, where it’s paired to beautiful paddle shifters.

Around town, you’ll want to select the Natural mode, where the V-6 can still be a little high-strung and jerky from launch. The steering is even quicker here than in the regular Giulia, meaning you’ll have to rethink the way you turn the wheel to avoid a twitchiness. The ride itself is firm, but not so stiff that it’ll jiggle your kidneys.

Select Dynamic or Race modes and the Quadrifoglio becomes different altogether. The engine revs rapidly and as accompanied by a wonderful growl. The ride is stiffer here, but not punishing. The Quadrifoglio hunkers down in hard cornering and reacts with what we’d call clairvoyance to the driver’s inputs, although some of drivers think that the heavy on-center steering and wide tires make the car bump-steer a little too much.

Both on road and on the track, the Giulia handles with a neutral character. It’s possible to overdrive into a corner and the car will wash out rather than rotate, but the sticky 19-inch rubber means it’s hard to loosen things up too much. A more controlled entry speed helps the sedan rotate gently and stay flat. Goose the throttle a bit and the rear end kicks out—keep things going and you’ll be in a glorious drift. Enzo would be happy with this one.

Review continues below