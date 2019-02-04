The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a snorting, lightweight sports car that shares an ethos with thoroughbred Italian supercars from Ferrari and Lamborghini. Though the coupe model is gone for 2019, we like the open-roof 4C Spider better anyways, and award the mid-engine Alfa at 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It's a rare car that's far better than its rating in some ways yet far worse in others. Telepathic handling and feedback as well as impressive power from a small engine are high points, but the build quality, rough ride, lack of amenities, and tiny cabin leave something to be desired.

For 2019, the coupe model is gone but the removable roof Spider gets some appealing standard and optional features, including a backup camera, cruise control, and rear parking sensors right out of the box, and the option for a new suspension, a microfiber steering wheel, and carbon fiber mirrors with an Italian flag design.

Review continues below

The 4C is best served as a second vehicle (or third) meant entirely for fun. It looks as special as supercars costing several times as much, with an unconventional, exaggerated mid-engine design.

While it can be cumbersome on the highway or in low-speed parking lot maneuvers due to the rough ride and unassisted steering, these characteristics make it come alive on a race track or twisty back road.

A potent, snarling 1.8-liter (which Alfa calls 1.75-liter) turbo-4 makes 237 horsepower sent through the rear wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its mid-engine layout and lightweight construction make for balanced handling and excellent grip.

Inside, the 4C has very little to offer, from shoddy build quality and materials to a stereo that might as well be an iPhone in a red plastic cup. It also lacks any modern safety features beyond airbags and anti-lock brakes and hasn’t been crash tested because of its extremely low sales volume. Thanks to its tiny engine, the 4C manages 28 mpg combined, better than many sports cars.