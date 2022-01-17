What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura TLX? What does it compare to?

The TLX is a mid-size sedan in dimensions and power, but its pricing puts it more in line with compact rivals. Shop the BMW 3-Series and the 5-Series, plus the Cadillac CT5 and Volvo S60.

Is the 2022 Acura TLX a good car?

We like the 2022 TLX a lot in any form. Its great handling and comfortable ride pair well with strong turbocharged engines. Only a so-so infotainment system and a limited lineup hold it back to a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Acura TLX?

The 2022 TLX carries over largely unchanged following last year’s restyle.

Clean, crisp lines outside and an attractive, if not quite as impressive, interior give the TLX a sense of style lacking in its predecessor. Underhood, however, the turbocharged engines are arguably this car’s biggest draw. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 puts out 272 hp, sent either forward or, optionally, to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Type S models up the ante with a divine 355-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, which comes only with all-wheel drive.

Even with all that power, the TLX offers up decent fuel economy. Figure 25 mpg combined with the 4-cylinder.

Base TLXs ride and handle well, with just a hint of sportiness. Optional adaptive dampers and sports seats improve comfort. The range-topping TLX Type S is a breath of fresh air with its thrilling acceleration and balanced overall performance. It’s sporty without being too in-your-face about its abilities.

A spacious cabin with great appointments is marred by a tricky infotainment system that relies on a distracting touchpad. Otherwise, the TLX hits all the luxury must-haves in most forms, all for a reasonable price tag.

Crash safety is top notch, too, with high scores from the NHTSA and the IIHS plus a full complement of driver-assistance and collision-avoidance tech.

How much does the 2022 Acura TLX cost?

The TLX starts at around $39,000, though we’d spend up for all-wheel drive and at least the Technology Package. Combined, those up the ante to around $45,000.

Where is the 2022 Acura TLX made?

In Marysville, Ohio.