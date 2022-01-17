Likes
- Wonderful powertrains
- Great ride and handling
- Tons of features
- Reasonable price tag
Dislikes
- Clunky infotainment
- Some interior miscues
- Relatively limited lineup
- Small trunk
Buying tip
features & specs
Sized, outfitted, and powered like a mid-size luxury sedan but priced like a smaller one, the 2022 Acura TLX is a must-add to any shopping list.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura TLX? What does it compare to?
The TLX is a mid-size sedan in dimensions and power, but its pricing puts it more in line with compact rivals. Shop the BMW 3-Series and the 5-Series, plus the Cadillac CT5 and Volvo S60.
Is the 2022 Acura TLX a good car?
We like the 2022 TLX a lot in any form. Its great handling and comfortable ride pair well with strong turbocharged engines. Only a so-so infotainment system and a limited lineup hold it back to a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Acura TLX?
The 2022 TLX carries over largely unchanged following last year’s restyle.
Clean, crisp lines outside and an attractive, if not quite as impressive, interior give the TLX a sense of style lacking in its predecessor. Underhood, however, the turbocharged engines are arguably this car’s biggest draw. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 puts out 272 hp, sent either forward or, optionally, to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Type S models up the ante with a divine 355-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, which comes only with all-wheel drive.
Even with all that power, the TLX offers up decent fuel economy. Figure 25 mpg combined with the 4-cylinder.
Base TLXs ride and handle well, with just a hint of sportiness. Optional adaptive dampers and sports seats improve comfort. The range-topping TLX Type S is a breath of fresh air with its thrilling acceleration and balanced overall performance. It’s sporty without being too in-your-face about its abilities.
A spacious cabin with great appointments is marred by a tricky infotainment system that relies on a distracting touchpad. Otherwise, the TLX hits all the luxury must-haves in most forms, all for a reasonable price tag.
Crash safety is top notch, too, with high scores from the NHTSA and the IIHS plus a full complement of driver-assistance and collision-avoidance tech.
How much does the 2022 Acura TLX cost?
The TLX starts at around $39,000, though we’d spend up for all-wheel drive and at least the Technology Package. Combined, those up the ante to around $45,000.
Where is the 2022 Acura TLX made?
In Marysville, Ohio.
2022 Acura TLX
Styling
With its muscular physique, the 2022 TLX is one of the best-looking Acura models in a long time.
Is the Acura TLX a good-looking car?
There’s a lot to like about the way the 2022 Acura TLX looks. Its low-slung body has just enough angles to keep things interesting, while its interior is also a pleasant place to spend time. It’s an 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Clean and sporty without resorting to over-the-top swoops and scallops like previous Acura designs, the TLX has a balanced, pleasant look outside. Type S versions up the sporty ante without going overboard, either. Quad tailpipes at the rear give a sufficiently sporty vibe, though we could do without the rear spoiler.
The car’s interior puts its infotainment screen perched high on the dash, with controls organized in a mostly logical fashion below. The touchpad interface and drive mode knob that take up too much space on the center console are an unfortunate missteps, though.
2022 Acura TLX
Performance
In any form, the Acura TLX is a lot of fun to drive. In Type S form, it is a balanced performance machine.
Is the Acura TLX 4WD?
All-wheel drive is optional with the base 4-cylinder and mandatory in Type S guise.
How fast is the Acura TLX?
A choice of turbocharged engines give the 2022 Acura TLX either great or spectacular performance. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 spins out a smooth 272 hp, while the Type S makes use of a 3.0-liter turbo V-6 rated at 355 hp. The TLX’s 0-60 mph sprints should be in the mid-five-second range with the base engine, and perhaps a whole second quicker for the Type S.
Either way, power pours in smoothly and the 10-speed automatic transmission does an admirable job hustling through the gears when called upon by your right foot.
The TLX boasts a stiff structure, which allows for more compliant suspension settings while retaining impressive handling. Optional adaptive dampers are worth their cost for drivers who spend a lot of time on lumpier roads, too.
The steering is quick and responsive as it bends the TLX through a winding road. Even with all-wheel drive, the TLX has a slightly nose-heavy feel, though it settles in well enough. For the most part, the car disguises its hefty 4,200-lb curb weight.
Standard braking in 4-cylinder models is fine. The Type S grabs much quicker, which helps make this sedan feel like an even more balanced performance car. While nowhere near as thrilling as, say, a BMW M4, the TLX offers impressive all-around performance for the money.
2022 Acura TLX
Comfort & Quality
The Acura TLX boasts a comfortable, thoughtfully-arranged cabin.
Though not the roomiest car in its class, the 2022 Acura TLX serves up a comfortable, well-appointed interior with good seats and great attention to detail. It’s an 8 out of 10 on our scale.
Standard synthetic leather does a good job impersonating the real stuff that’s included with the Technology package and any costlier TLX. Base cars have a traditional luxury feel that works best with lighter hues, while A-Spec and Type S versions are racy without looking overdone thanks to their interior trim and bolstered seats.
Front-seat comfort is great regardless of seat type, with good room and plenty of adjustment. Rear-seat riders will find good leg room and long seat bottoms. Only a 13.5-cubic-foot trunk stands out as a demerit. Rivals tend to offer more luggage space.
2022 Acura TLX
Safety
The 2022 Acura TLX is a safe mid-size luxury sedan.
How safe is the Acura TLX?
A host of top safety scores and plenty of crash-avoidance and driver-assistance tech make the 2022 Acura TLX a good choice among mid-size sedans for drivers who prioritize safety.
We arrive at our 8 out of 10 score from its five-star NHTSA rating and Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS, plus standard crash-avoidance features including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam headlights.
Blind-spot monitors and parking sensors are optional.
Outward vision is better than typical sedans thanks to narrow roof pillars and fairly low window sills.
2022 Acura TLX
Features
The 2022 Acura TLX doesn’t offer much choice, but it is well-equipped for the money.
In keeping with tradition, Acura offers a trim lineup for its TLX sedan. The 4-cylinder models come in base form with a good array of features for about $39,000, including synthetic leather seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a sunroof, and crash-avoidance tech.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty adds to its appeal, but we dock a point for a clunky infotainment system with a frustrating touchpad interface. The 2022 TLX rates 7 out of 10.
Which Acura TLX should I buy?
Armed with your money, we would spend the extra $4,000 for the Technology package that adds leather seats, 19-inch wheels, an upgraded audio system, parking sensors, and built-in navigation. All-wheel drive costs about $2,000 more and is worthwhile both for grip and for overall handling balance.
Adding the Advance trim ratchets the price tag close to $45,000, though its adjustable suspension dampers, heated steering wheel and rear seats, 16-way-adjustable front sports seats, and surround-view camera system may be worth the extra coin.
How much is a fully loaded Acura TLX?
The Type S checks in just under $54,000, or another $800 for performance tires not suitable for cold climates.
2022 Acura TLX
Fuel Economy
Considering its power, the 2022 Acura TLX offers decent fuel economy.
Is the Acura TLX good on gas?
Given its power output, the 2022 Acura TLX is reasonably frugal. It scores a 5 on the TCC scale.
Base front-drive versions are rated by the EPA at 22 mpg city, 31 highway, 25 combined. A-Spec models have bigger wheels that dent fuel economy slightly to 22/30/25 mpg.
With all-wheel drive, the TLX slips to 21/29/24 mpg, while the Type S slides to just 19/25/21 mpg thanks to its big power boost.