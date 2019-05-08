The 2020 Acura TLX is a mid-size luxury sedan with sporty aspirations that delivers spirited performance and impressive value. It grabs a 6.5 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The TLX rolled into 2020 largely unchanged aside from a new, limited-edition trim built on the same Ohio assembly line as the NSX sports car.

Its subdued design may be too conservative for some, while others will appreciate its simplicity and understated character. LED headlights, LED taillights and dual exhaust tips keep the TLX from being too staid. Inside, the sedan’s interior appointments are rich and its fit and finish are impressive. Its ambient lighting is a nice touch and its wide seats are extremely comfortable.

Under the hood, buyers can select a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 or a 290-hp 3.5-liter V-6. Front-wheel drive is standard, but Acura offers its excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive System with the V-6. Four-cylinder models also get an impressive dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle-shifters for manual control. V-6 models use a 9-speed automatic, which also comes with paddle shifters.

Every TLX gets standard heated front seats, pushbutton ignition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a long list of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. A heated steering wheel and a surround-view camera system are also available.

Acura offers the sporty TLX A-Spec trim is on both 4-cylinder and V-6 models. The appearance package adds black trim, smoked headlamps, tinted taillight covers, a blacked-out grille, a rear decklid spoiler and gray 19-inch wheels. For 2020 Acura created the TLX PMC Edition, a hand-built version of the V-6 all-wheel drive A-Spec model. It wears special red metal flake paint and just 360 will be built for about about $50,000.

However, we recommend the TLX 4-cylinder with Technology Package. It may not have the sinister style of the A-Spec, but it offers a navigation system, a premium audio system and driver aids for considerably less than $40,000.