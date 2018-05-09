The 2019 Acura TLX luxury mid-size sedan has been lightly updated this year and it retains the near-luxury character of its predecessor following a complete model refresh last year. The TLX remains a balanced driver with interesting standard technology and comfort features.

In 2019, the Acura TLX grabs a 6.5 on our scale thanks to its comfortable ride and impressive standard features, though styling leaves a bit to be desired. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Overall, the TLX design is a carry-over from 2018, after that model year’s toning-down of controversial styling features. Acura’s grille “shield” was removed in favor of a more subdued design and reshaped headlights. Changes around back include visible exhaust tips for the first time on the car. Interior updates include new ambient light piping and new seat designs.

A-Spec trim is available on 4-cylinder TLX models now, and it offers a host of exclusive design features that lend the package a sportier and more aggressive feel than other TLX models. A blacked-out grille, sportier body work, and LED fog lights give the A-Spec a sinister look. This “dark-mode” theme continues from there, where 19-inch wheels are finished in Shark Gray paint, LED taillight covers are tinted, and the rear decklid spoiler is gloss-black.

Both the 2.4-liter inline-4 and 3.5-liter V-6 return, now having powered the TLX across two generations. Base 4-cylinder models are front-wheel drive with all-wheel steering. V-6 models are available with all-wheel drive. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard for inline-4 models, with a slick a torque converter and paddle-shifters. V-6-equipped TLX models get a 9-speed auto, also equipped with paddle shifters.

Elsewhere, the TLX comes standard with LED headlights, heated front seats, keyless ignition, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Key options include a surround-view camera system, heated steering wheel, and upgraded Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio.

Our money is on the TLX 4-cylinder with Tech Package, which offers navigation, upgraded audio, driver assistance features, and clever traffic rerouting features to the mix while keeping the base price well under $40,000.