2020 Acura RLX Preview

You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Acura RLX if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 20 mpg City/29 mpg Hwy
Engine Premium Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Cars
Style Name Sedan w/Technology Pkg
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: Sequential SportShift paddle shifters
News

2014-2015 Acura MDX, RLX Recalled For Faulty Collision Avoidance Systems
Well, this is curious: a day after we reported on an investigation of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee's automated braking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall of select 2014-2015 Acura MDX and RLX models for...Read More»
2016 Acura RLX: Top Crash-Test Ratings In Every Category
Considering results just released from the federal government, the 2016 Acura RLX is looking like one of the safest bets you could make on a full-size luxury sedan. In federal New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) testing, conducted by the National...Read More»
2014-2015 Acura RLX Recalled To Fix Headlight Flaw
Honda has issued a recall for select Acural RLX vehicles from the 2014 and 2015 model years. According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (PDF), some of those cars may have issues with their headlights, which...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Acura RLX
6.7
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$54,900 - $61,900
The 2019 Acura RLX wraps a forward-thinking powertrain in a comfortable but cookie-cutter package.
2018
2018 Acura RLX
6.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$54,900 - $61,900
The 2018 Acura RLX brandishes some exotic hardware, and wraps it in anonymity.
2017
2017 Acura RLX
6.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$54,450 - $65,950
If the Acura RLX's weak sales figures are anything to go by, its subtlety is lost on most consumers.
