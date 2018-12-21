The 2019 Acura RLX is an outlier among luxury sedans, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve a second look. Boasting a potent hybrid powertrain derived from the NSX supercar, this aging sedan is a sporty green alternative to conventional German luxury options. We give it 6.7 overall, docking points for style but adding some back for great crash-test scores and its impressive powertrains. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the RLX carries over unchanged following a refresh last year that added new styling including a massive diamond-shaped grille and some new LED headlights and taillights. Overall, these changes aren’t enough to offset the RLX’s pedestrian profile, and from any angle other than the front, it could be just another luxury sedan.

The RLX comes in two powertrain flavors, a conventional, front-wheel drive V-6-powered variant with 310 horsepower and the RLX Sport Hybrid, which pairs this engine with three electric motors and a 10-speed dual-clutch transmission for all-wheel drive and a potent 377 hp. Though the tech is borrowed from the NSX supercar, don’t expect the RLX to win any drag races, as this sedan is geared for comfort, not performance. A superb ride and smooth, controlled handling help offset the banal looks and aging interior.

Front seat passengers have the best seats in the house, with heated seats that provide plenty of support and lots of available storage. However, the rear seat isn’t as spacious as it should be on a sedan of this size, nor is the trunk compartment. Fuel economy is a standout, especially thanks to the hybrid powertrain.

The RLX also boasts strong safety scores, and includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and traffic-jam assist. The hybrid also gets surround-view cameras, cooled front seats, and a powerful Krell audio system, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are conspicuously absent from Acura’s frustratingly dated infotainment system.