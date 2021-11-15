What kind of car is the 2022 Acura RDX? What does it compare to?

It’s a five-seat luxury crossover SUV that rocks a strong turbo-4 and edgy looks. It rivals vehicles like the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Is the 2022 Acura RDX a good car?

We like its space, its performance, and its safety, but we could do without its kludgy infotainment system. Sold in base, Technology, A-Spec, and Advance trims, the 2022 RDX earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Acura RDX?

Lots of little changes crop up this year, with a revamped front end, active noise cancellation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available wireless smartphone charging, and remapped drive modes that are said to offer a more comfortable ride and firmer responses.

The RDX is Acura’s most polished crossover SUV yet, with an athletic and muscular look that captures all its brand styling cues in a cohesive way. The cockpit drapes high-quality trim over subtle lines; A-Spec versions wear black with red piping, but other models can have metallic or wood trim.

A 272-hp turbo-4 ushers the RDX along through a 10-speed automatic and either front-wheel drive or a savvy all-wheel-drive system with the ability to shift power across its rear wheels. Handling is crisp and forgiving, steering is sharp, and the RDX rides firmly but comfortably, especially on models with adaptive damping.

Five people can fit in the RDX, and the front seats get torso-gripping bolsters in the A-Spec version, as well as leather. The standard seats, front and back, could use better padding, but leg and head room don’t suffer for the swoopy roofline. Neither does cargo space, which maxes out at about 59 cubic feet behind the front seats.

Crash-test scores have been good, and the RDX has lots of safety technology. We wish the surround-view camera system was more widely available, and that blind-spot monitors were standard.

How much does the 2022 Acura RDX cost?

Prices start at $40,345 for the base RDX with 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our pick adds on all-wheel drive and a Technology Package, all for about $45,000.

Where is the 2022 Acura RDX made?

In Ohio.