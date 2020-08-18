With edgy looks, strong turbo-4 power, and high-tech features, the 2021 Acura RDX scores highly in the TCC Ratings multiverse. Sold in base, Technology, A-Spec, and Advance trims—and up against vehicles like the Benz GLC and Audi Q5—we score it a 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the RDX, Acura delivers its strongest, most polished compact crossover SUV yet. Its looks line up in perfect sync; it’s muscular, with a wide grille and LED headlights that chase the wind along fenders that swell over big wheels toward a roofline that intersects in glass, chrome, and body color. The cabin’s natty, with subtle wood trim and soft leather on our favorite model that swaps out dark trim piped in red on A-Spec versions.

Power pours out from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. With 272 horsepower, the RDX pulses with strong acceleration that feels more urgent when the drive-mode selector spins to Sport or Sport+. Normally we’d steer clear of all-wheel drive where it’s not needed, but the Acura setup incorporates torque-vectoring at the rear to liven up the RDX’s already lively handling. It’s tenacious and grippy, despite its height and more than eight inches of ground clearance.

The RDX surrounds front passengers in well-bolstered seats with good space and storage, and seats them on synthetic or real leather. The back seat’s wide enough for three adults, but two fit better—if only the RDX had a reclining rear seatback, its comfort would index higher. With 29.5 cubic feet of cargo space (up to 59 cubic feet with the rear seats down), it can afford the feature.

Fine crash-test scores meet standard automatic emergency braking for a good showing in safety, and the RDX comes with all the standard luxury touches we’d want in a crossover at its price of just below $40,000 base. We’d add all-wheel drive and the Technology package for its blind-spot monitors and ELS premium audio, but we’d still be irritated by the touchpad interface that governs its infotainment—with no touchscreen input allowed, it’s an exercise in frustration that’s all the more noticeable, given the RDX’s engaging personality.