Among crossover SUVs, the 2020 Acura RDX stands out for its high-tech features, edgy looks, and strong turbocharged engine. It scores XX out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 RDX was redesigned last year and is available in four trim levels—base, Technology, A-Spec, and Advance—which Acura calls packages. All make use of a 272-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission plus three drive modes. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option, and the advanced system Acura uses in the RDX can shuttle up to 70 percent of power to the rear wheels for improved tenacity on curvy roads.

The RDX is among the most polished five-seat crossover SUVs available on the road, and it has looks to match. Its muscular shape starts with a wide grille that’s integrated better here than in many of the brand’s other models. Inside, the well-wrought interior looks especially nice with the olive ash wood trim found on higher-end models. The A-Spec’s black and red theme may not be to every driver’s taste, but it suits the sportier positioning. Synthetic leather comes on base trims, while all others feature five seats wrapped in real hides.

Folding the rear seat flat nearly doubles cargo space to about 59 cubic feet. Rear-seat room is good for adults, though we’d like to see better backrest support.

Costing a little under $39,000 to start, the 2020 RDX lacks for little in the way of features. A 10.2-inch screen high on the dash serves as the primary display, though a 7.0-inch display sits in the instrument cluster. A head-up display is fitted with the Advance package. We like the bright screen and the standard Apple CarPlay compatibility, but the touchpad interface can prove distracting and Acura doesn’t include Android Auto.

Safety-wise, the RDX earned top marks from the IIHS and a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. In addition to a slew of airbags, the crossover SUV includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

At 23 to 24 mpg combined, the RDX is moderately fuel efficient, though it takes costly premium unleaded gasoline.