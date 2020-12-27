What kind of car is the 2021 Acura NSX? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Acura NSX is a supercar, but it’s no ordinary bluster bus. It’s obscure, rare, doesn’t have the usual supercar Italian pedigree—and we adore it. It compares with the Chevy Corvette, Audi R8, and Porsche 911 Turbo, also cars that we adore.

Is the 2021 Acura NSX a good car?

It’s a wonderful street car and a blistering performance machine, one hampered by a lack of safety and luxury features. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).

What’s new for the 2021 Acura NSX?

A new shade of blue. That’s all—and it’s all that needs to be done. The NSX has an open invitation to our garage, any day of the year. It’s blessed with the kind of supercar style that looks like it’ll never go out of fashion, and a cockpit that’s as comfortable for two people as it is attractive, in a muted way.

The NSX is all about performance. Its 573-horsepower hybrid drivetrain cranks up to speed through a 9-speed automatic—no manual, just like the Corvette—and catapults the hefty NSX to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 191 mph. The NSX uses its motors and engine to shuffle power to all its wheels with uncanny predictive ability; it’s calibrated for street calm and track confidence, with exceptionally capable carbon-ceramic brakes on its options list and sensational grip, 24/7.

It’s perfectly suited for two people, but the NSX’s meager little trunk barely has enough room for a two-piece set of luggage. Acura never penned in automatic emergency braking, and crash-test safety’s a mystery because no agency will spend the cash to throw one into a wall.

How much does the 2021 Acura NSX cost?

About $160,000 in base trim, which means standard leather upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and manual seats—yep, manual. Power seats, softer leather, and carbon-fiber trim are options. It’s nearly as pricey as more exotically sourced supercars, but even more scarce.

Where is the 2021 Acura NSX made?

In Ohio, of all places.