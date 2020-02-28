If no ordinary supercar will do, consider the 2020 Acura NSX. It's rare and obscure, the choice of the non-conformist tired of seeing the scads of Lambos and Porsches on the streets.

The blistering performance and this-ain't-nothing-but-a-supercar styling help earn the 2020 Acura NSX a 7.0 out of 10 on our scale. Why not a perfect score? The usual demerits for this sort of car: middling fuel economy and limited cargo space.

For 2020, changes to the NSX are limited to the color palette. The new Indy Yellow Pearl is a color inspired by Spa Yellow, which was a popular hue during the reign of the original, first-generation NSX back in the 1990s. Along with Berlina Black, Indy Yellow is one of the two heritage colors offered on the NSX.

Everything else is business as usual with the hottest Acura of our time. The drop-dead looks haven't changed since its introduction in 2017, and we're OK with that. Same with the powertrain, a hybridized 3.5-liter twin-turbo affair. Anyone still doubting the merits of hybrid technology only needs one track session in an NSX to be cured of their ignorance.

Driving it home from said track session shows off the more docile side of the NSX's persona. Pleasing manners mean it has no problem standing as a daily driver when the MDX is in the shop, and its well-equipped interior is coddling, not punishing.

Our only disappointment is the lack of automatic emergency braking—kind of an oversight for a car that can easily be optioned up to $200,000. The 4.4 cubic feet of cargo space is also not a winning gesture. If you're going for an overnight, pack light.

The NSX is a winner. Sure, the badge on the hood probably won't impress the snobs at your local Cars and Coffee. But underneath it all is a full-fledged performer that can back up its svelte looks.