With the 2019 NSX, Acura doesn’t lighten up on performance. Not like it did in 1990, when the first NSX and its aluminum body muscled into a sports-car arena with delicate looks and inspired handling and a rippling sound—and the cockpit of a 1989 Civic.

Today’s NSX has all its supercar bona fides in order, thank you, from the exotically engineered hybrid drivetrain to its knockout style to its low-to-middling fuel economy.

We think it’s worth a 7.4 out of 10, but don’t get it twisted: it’s perfect in performance and styling, and suffers in the usual supercar ways such as cargo space and gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Unlike, say, a BMW i8, it’s impossible to separate the NSX’s styling from its performance. The wedgy, exciting NSX profile bears no noticeable flaws, from its available carbon-fiber roof to its aluminum and composite tub. The aerodynamically savvy shape wraps air around its body like Eartha Kitt wore mink. The cabin’s less flashy, with lots of suede and leather and carbon-fiber trim in fully decked-out form, but we miss the touchstone of a true shift lever, even if the NSX’s drivetrain hardly even needs its shift paddles.

The drivetrain—buckle up. The tech description takes us down a few roads: In summary, it’s a twin-turbo V-6, fused to an electric motor that powers batteries and motors up front, synthesized to Moog-caliber perfection for all-wheel-drive grip and 3.0-second runs to 60 mph. The NSX also has wishbones at the corners, massive meats on its feet, electronically modulated brakes, and the ability to dance like no 3,800-pound car with its short wheelbase or Odyssey-minivan width should. It’s seamless on a track, tippy-toe quiet at home when it needs to be, and daily-driver ready in its calmer drive modes.

Two passengers won’t take any issue with the NSX’s camelbacked cockpit, but they’ll need to FedEx their luggage ahead since the trunk only gives up 4.4 cubic feet of storage space.

All NSXs come with a wide-angle rearview camera, power seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but no AM radio or automatic emergency braking. With options such as carbon-fiber trim and an Alcantara headliner, a $203,000 2019 NSX goes all-in on carbon fiber and pricey paint, a perfect match for its all-in performance.