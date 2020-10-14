What kind of car is the 2022 Acura MDX?

The 2022 Acura MDX is a three-row crossover SUV that’s sold under Honda’s luxury imprint. It can seat up to eight passengers, offers some of the automaker’s most advanced technology and most luxurious features, and comes with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. It introduces a completely new design and follows the 2020 model year; there will be no 2021 Acura MDX.

What does it compare to?

It’s in the same class of vehicles as the Buick Enclave, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Cadillac XT6, and Volvo XC90.

Is the 2022 Acura MDX a good car?

We haven’t rated it yet; we’ll do that after a first drive. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Acura MDX?

With the 2022 MDX, Acura reinvents its largest vehicle along the lines of the smaller RDX SUV and TLX sedan. The MDX’s sweeping new style mimics some European SUVs at a glance, but evokes more from Acura’s latest offerings with its shield-shaped grille, slim LED headlights, and snip-and-cut lines that accentuate its softly rounded body. Acura bills the photos shown here as a Prototype, but details how the new proportions give the MDX a longer nose and enable a three-inch wheelbase stretch to give it a newly muscular shape that tapers at the rear and resolves in slim, faceted LED taillights. Inside, the lovely MDX interior takes a slimmer horizontal set, with a wide center display perched over toggles and pushbuttons that activate its climate controls and transmission, banded by ribbons of open-pore wood trim and contrast-stitched leather on some versions. A customizable 12.3-inch digital display takes the place of analog gauges.

Riding on a new chassis, the 2022 MDX taps a standard 3.5-liter V-6 with unspecified output; a similar engine makes 290 horsepower in the 4,200-pound 2020 MDX. In the offing is a turbocharged version of that engine with an estimated 355 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque, both guided to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic. Turbo versions will come with all-wheel drive with torque-vectoring. Drivers will be able to tweak settings for shifting, steering, and stability control through preset and customizable modes. With a more rigid body, a new front double-wishbone suspension, and 21-inch wheels, the MDX may have sharper handling, but a stretch in wheelbase should help preserve its ample ride comfort.

Acura promises more leg room for all 2022 MDX passengers, who can sun themselves under a large panoramic sunroof. Front passengers will be able to select 16-way power seats with massage modes, heating, and cooling. All three rows of seats will have the option of quilted leather surfaces.

All MDXs will come with automatic emergency braking; adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and traffic-jam assist will no doubt be on the features list along with the usual standard power features and upgrades, including a 25-speaker, 1000-watt ELS audio system. Infotainment is handled by a touchpad on the center console, with output directed to the 12.3-inch center display; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is expected.

How much does the 2022 Acura MDX cost?

No prices have been released for the 2022 Acura MDX, which arrives in the first half of 2021.

Where is the Acura MDX made?

In East Liberty, Ohio.