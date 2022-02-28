What kind of car is the 2022 Acura MDX?

The 2022 Acura MDX is a three-row crossover SUV that’s sold under Honda’s luxury imprint. It can seat up to seven passengers, offers some of the automaker’s most advanced technology and most luxurious features, and comes with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. It introduces a new design and follows the 2020 model year; there will be no 2021 Acura MDX.

What does it compare to?

Review continues below

It’s in the same class of vehicles as the Buick Enclave, Hyundai Palisade, and Volvo XC90.

Is the 2022 Acura MDX a good car?

We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, before safety rating and EPA numbers are confirmed. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Acura MDX?

Most everything, though the powertrain is familiar. Sold in base, Technology, A-Spec, and Advance models, the 2022 MDX has a new body structure, a new cabin, and updated safety and infotainment technology.

The MDX’s new shape elevates its former good looks into something higher-wattage on the glam scale. It’s a sinuous shape, with a broad grille that leads into swole fenders and a leaner look that belies its chunkier curb weight. The cabin’s swept up by a ribbon of wood or metallic trim that dodges below a big central display, surrounded by synthetic leather on base cars and real hides on all other models.

Acura’s 290-hp V-6 couples to a 10-speed automatic in the new MDX, and steps off from stoplights and through interstate passes with authority; a twin-turbo-Type S is in the works, too. The power’s similar to the 2020 model, but ride and handling have made a quantum leap: A stiffer body lets even the MDX A-Spec ride on 20-inch wheels and still quell big bumps with deft control.

Interior space expands in the first two rows. In front, driver and passenger have at least 12-way adjustment in well-bolstered buckets. Synthetic leather gets an upgrade to real leather on all above the base model, and cooling and heating are available. Second-row passengers have great space—and the middle seat section can be removed to turn the seven-seat MDX into a six-seater with a middle aisle to the skimpy third row.

All MDXs will come with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and traffic-jam assist. Crash-test scores have been good.

How much does the 2022 Acura MDX cost?

At least $47,925, not including $2,000 more for all-wheel drive on the base models. Every MDX has a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. High-end ELS audio, navigation, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a surround-view camera system come on the top versions.

Where is the Acura MDX made?

In East Liberty, Ohio.