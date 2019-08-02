The 2020 Acura MDX three-row crossover makes all the right moves for family buyers.

It's spacious for up to eight, with handsome lines inside and out, and the MDX is serene and quiet on the road. This year, the MDX is largely the same as last year.

We give it a 6.8 on our overall scale thanks to its friendly confines and quiet road manners. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It costs about $45,000 to start and is available with three packages—Advance, Technology, and A-Spec—that dress the MDX up with more features and a tony cabin, but don’t alter performance. An MDX Sport Hybrid makes more power than the MDX, but its best trick is efficiency.

We like the exterior and interior themes, which play it cool compared to other luxury SUVs that offer more glitz or more macho. The MDX is relatively aged compared to those other vehicles, but its lines still look good.

Most MDX crossovers are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 290 horsepower, which is adequate for the two-ton SUV. A 9-speed transmission can be a little fussy at times but doesn’t spoil the ride. All-wheel drive is optional and costs $2,000 more.

The MDX Sport Hybrid melds a 3.0-liter V-6 with hybrid batteries and electric motors and produces 321 combined hp and 27 mpg combined, according to the EPA. The all-wheel-drive system in the hybrid system is fundamentally different but just as competent in delivering all-weather traction.

All MDXs ride comfortably and calmly, a must-do for any family vehicle.

Inside, up to eight passengers will fit, although we’d swap out the second-row bench for two captain’s chairs that are more comfortable for adults. The third row is acceptable for small grown-ups, although children are a better fit. The cargo area behind the third row swallows up to 15 cubic feet of gear and the load floor is relatively low, although the space is shallow with all three rows upright. Fold down the third row and that space grows to more than 38 cubic feet.

Federal and independent testers give the Acura MDX high marks for crashworthiness, and every MDX is equipped with automatic emergency braking.

Base cars don’t skimp much for features. They’re equipped with leather upholstery, keyless ignition, 18-inch wheels, power moonroof, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, three-zone climate control, four USB ports, eight-speaker audio system, and a dual-screen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch display atop a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are baked into the system, but use the 8.0-inch display that requires a clickwheel controller.

We’d opt for the Advance package that adds bigger wheels, interior accents, uprated audio and blind-spot monitors for $5,000 more.