The 2019 Acura MDX nails the luxury SUV feel with a comfortable ride that takes priority over all-out performance. The Sport Hybrid is even smoother and offers an interesting value proposition, but the traditional powertrain model will be the most popular MDX.

We rate the MDX 6 out of 10, with an extra point for its serene ride, even on the optional 20-inch wheels. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Most MDX models are equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 that produces 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The engine is tuned to pull harder at low speeds, which suits the short drives most MDX owners will make. The crossover is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is plenty to pull most weekend toys.

All-wheel drive is optional on all trims and a 9-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board for gasoline-only models. While a solid gearbox, it can be busy at times and hunt for gears with so many to choose from. The transmission also has a selectable “Sport” mode that is out of place on a vehicle so large. This allows the driver to select their own gears, but the MDX is clearly made to do its own thing—quietly.

There is some body lean in the corners, which is to be expected in an SUV of this size but the MDX benefits greatly from special dampers that calm all but the roughest roads.

The MDX gets 18-inch wheels as standard, but stepping up to the Technology and Advance packages adds 20-inchers to the mix. The bigger wheels don’t kill the ride quality and fill out the MDX’s profile nicely.

The Sport Hybrid and standard all-wheel-drive models are similar in concept, but different mechanically. On non-hybrid models, all-wheel drive adds stability and confidence in cold weather with a true mechanical torque vectoring system that can move 100 percent of the power to the left or right and up to 70 percent to the rear wheels when needed. Acura is one of the few automakers to offer mechanical torque vectoring (Mitsubishi does too) and the MDX is better for it.

Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Since 2017, Acura has offered a hybrid powertrain in the MDX that is largely borrowed from the NSX supercar and the RLX sedan. The system includes electric motors that power the rear wheels exclusively, sometimes knows as the “through the road” hybrid system.

The Sport Hybrid still uses a 3.5-liter V-6, albeit a detuned version. A 7-speed auto is paired to the powerplant, and system output is rated at 321 hp.

The “Sport” in Sport Hybrid is included deliberately—Acura says that the MDX with electricity on board offers a sportier experience. Allegedly. Even so, the added fuel economy and improved traction is worth the relatively modest $1,500 cost in our book.

Acura MDX A-Spec

New for 2019 is an A-Spec appearance package for the MDX that adds exclusive 20-inch gray wheels, sportier exterior appearance pieces, and dark chrome trim to the outside. The changes truly are skin deep, as the MDX A-Spec’s powertrain is identical to the standard line. All-wheel drive is the only choice available to A-Spec buyers, and there is no hybrid option with this package.

