What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Acura Integra? What does it compare to?

Dusting off a nameplate last used in the 1990s, Acura resurrects the Integra as a five-door hatchback. It shares mechanicals with the Honda Civic Si, but rivals range from the Volkswagen Golf GTI to the Mazda 3.

Is the 2023 Acura Integra a good car?

Review continues below

We won’t know until we drive it later this spring, but it promises to have much more life than the underwhelming ILX sedan it replaces. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Acura Integra?

First launched in 1986, the Integra phased into the RSX in 2001, before the RSX was shelved in 2006. Even though Acura still uses similar three-letter naming conventions across the lineup (TLX, RDX, MDX, NSX), the Integra stands on its own historic name.

Dubbed a liftback, the five-door hatchback is shaped like a sedan with a distinctive rounded end, like a smaller take on the Kia Stinger and any number of cars from Audi. Like the Acura TLX, the Integra sports a longish dash-to-axle ratio with a low cowl and long hood that dips low into its crest-shaped grille. The front end is busy with creases and cuts, and the running lights sport a distinct kink in the corners that Acura calls “Chicane.” The grille flows outward into the LED headlights before wrapping around the body to the short deck lid and LED taillights.

The rear end distinguishes the Integra from other Acuras. A squat hatch sits over dual exhaust pipes, and matching Chicane LED taillights hug the rear. Acura hasn’t disclosed cargo or passenger volume, but the 60/40-split rear seats fold back for crossover-like versatility. It’s about the same height as the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, but it’s slightly wider and a couple inches longer than the Civic Si sedan.

The interior merges Acura’s stylish layered dash and snazzy 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with aluminum mesh vents that work so well in the Civic, underscored by climate control dials. Press pictures show a console free of Acura’s touchpad to control the touchscreen interface, which is more than welcome.

For now, before the hopeful addition of a Type S variant, the Integra uses the same 1.5-liter turbo-4 that powers the Civic Si. It makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, and comes with a CVT with paddle shifters as standard; a 6-speed manual is optional, and comes with a helical limited-slip differential for more grip in and out of turns. Three drive modes add some variability to throttle response and steering heft, and the Integra shares components of the Civic’s independent suspension, with MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link setup in back. Unlike the redesigned Civic, the Integra comes with an available adaptive damper system on A-Spec with Tech grades.

Acura equips the Integra with several driver-assist features, including standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. It hasn’t been crash tested yet, but the related 2022 Honda Civic aced crash tests from the NHTSA and the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Acura Integra cost?

Acura ballparks a $30,000 starting price when it goes on sale this spring, with $500 reservations open now. The first 500 customers to reserve an Integra could claim an NFT designed by 3D artist Andreas Wannerstedt; once customers take delivery, the NFT becomes unique to that vehicle.

We hope and expect a Type S version will follow, but for now Acura will offer the Integra in base, A-Spec Package, and A-Spec with Technology Package. Standard features include a sunroof, heated front seats, power driver seat, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The A-Spec with Technology Package upgrades to a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 5.3-inch head-up display, ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system. Adaptive dampers come with the Tech package as well.

Where is the 2023 Acura Integra made?

In Marysville, Ohio, built alongside the Acura TLX.