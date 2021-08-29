Likes
- Upscale badge
- Decent engine and gearbox
- Good crash scores
- Not a terrible value in base form
Dislikes
- Outdated
- About to be replaced
- Bland ride and handling
- Slim head room
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Acura ILX doesn’t offer many advantages to less expensive compact cars, despite the premium badge.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura ILX? What does it compare to?
The ILX is the gateway to the Acura lineup. It’s a compact sedan with decent moves but many deficits. It’s worth shopping the competition, which includes the BMW 2-Series, Mazda 3, and Audi A3, among others.
Is the 2022 Acura ILX a good car/SUV?
The ILX is overripe for replacement. We rate it at just 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) This model is based on a now two-generation-old Honda Civic, and its age shows through in every possible way.
What's new for the 2022 Acura ILX?
The ILX is set to be replaced sometime in 2022 by a new Acura Integra, so insist on a discount if you decide one needs to be in your garage.
This sedan makes use of a 201-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The engine and gearbox work well together, but that’s about where the fun stops. Fuel economy is decent, but a hybrid version would be better.
Inside, the ILX has decent materials but a compromised design with limited space for passengers. Its control layout could be better, too, though it’s spared the occasionally frustrating infotainment system and touchpad Acura puts in many other models.
At least the small sedan comes with decent active safety tech and has done well in crash tests.
How much does the 2022 Acura ILX cost?
The ILX ranges from a reasonable $27,545 to a fairly hefty $33,445 with navigation and A-Spec appearance packages.
Where is the 2022 Acura ILX made?
In Greensburg, Indiana.
2022 Acura ILX
Styling
The 2022 ILX has plenty of Acura cues, but it’s a dowdy design otherwise.
Is the 2022 Acura ILX a good-looking car?
The 2022 Acura ILX has some awkward proportions and a busy interior. We rate it at just 4 out of 10.
The car’s front end has a modern look, but that’s where the fun stops. From the side, the ILX is quirky at best, a mishmash of an older shape with newer front and rear ends. The optional A-Spec package dresses it up, but why bother?
Inside, the car has a complex dash with controls that can take some time to sort through. Materials are fine with the Premium package.
2022 Acura ILX
Performance
The 2022 Acura ILX looks sportier than it is.
Is the Acura ILX 4WD?
No, all models are front-wheel drive.
How fast is the Acura ILX?
The ILX’s strongest selling point is its engine and transmission combination. The 201-hp 4-cylinder is a slick, smooth unit, and it works well with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. We rate it at just 5 out of 10, though, because the soft ride and milquetoast handling zap any fun you might have thought about having.
The ILX is based on a now two-generation-old Honda Civic, which wasn’t a particularly good example of one of our favorite compact sedans anyway. The outgoing Civic was a big improvement over the ILX; the current model is light-years ahead.
2022 Acura ILX
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Acura ILX is a luxury car in name only.
Don’t look for a pampering interior in the 2022 Acura ILX. This small car has lousy head room and a diminutive trunk. It doesn’t feel much like a luxury car inside, either. We rate it at just 3 out of 10.
The standard sunroof robs head room to the tune of just 38 inches. Any front-row occupant over average height may find the low roof to be quite uncomfortable up front. Rear-seat riders have decent leg room but will need to duck their heads to climb in.
Trunk space is lousy: 12.4 cubic feet is on par with some sports cars.
Even fancy ILX models aren’t too dressy inside, either.
2022 Acura ILX
Safety
Acura fits a good array of crash-avoidance features to the 2022 ILX.
How safe is the Acura ILX?
The 2022 Acura ILX has a decent safety record and plenty of standard features, though there’s some room for improvement. We rate it at 7 out of 10 thanks to standard automatic emergency braking and a five-star federal rating.
The IIHS, meanwhile, faults the ILX for lousy headlights but says it held up well in crash tests.
Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking as well as adaptive cruise control—the latter is somewhat of a rarity at this price point.
2022 Acura ILX
Features
The 2022 ILX never forgets that it’s a dressed-up Honda Civic.
It may be priced somewhere between mainstream and luxury, but the 2022 Acura ILX definitely trends more toward mass-market. We rate it at just 4 out of 10; the base car is lacking some key extras.
Which Acura ILX should I buy?
We would drop the extra $2,000 or so on an ILX with the Premium Package that adds leather seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a few other items. You’ll be on the hook for about $29,500. You could spend $2,000 more for the A-Spec appearance package, but we advise against it.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Acura ILX?
Adding the Technology package bumps the price to $33,445, and extra-cost paint is even more.
2022 Acura ILX
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Acura ILX is fairly frugal.
Is the 2022 Acura ILX good on gas?
Every version of the 2022 ILX is rated at 24 mpg city, 34 highway, 28 combined. That’s not bad, though most rivals offer versions with at least slightly better fuel economy. And a 2022 Honda Civic with nearly as much power—perhaps more usable power in real-world situations—hits 42 mpg on the highway.