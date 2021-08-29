What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura ILX? What does it compare to?

The ILX is the gateway to the Acura lineup. It’s a compact sedan with decent moves but many deficits. It’s worth shopping the competition, which includes the BMW 2-Series, Mazda 3, and Audi A3, among others.

Is the 2022 Acura ILX a good car/SUV?

The ILX is overripe for replacement. We rate it at just 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) This model is based on a now two-generation-old Honda Civic, and its age shows through in every possible way.

What's new for the 2022 Acura ILX?

The ILX is set to be replaced sometime in 2022 by a new Acura Integra, so insist on a discount if you decide one needs to be in your garage.

This sedan makes use of a 201-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The engine and gearbox work well together, but that’s about where the fun stops. Fuel economy is decent, but a hybrid version would be better.

Inside, the ILX has decent materials but a compromised design with limited space for passengers. Its control layout could be better, too, though it’s spared the occasionally frustrating infotainment system and touchpad Acura puts in many other models.

At least the small sedan comes with decent active safety tech and has done well in crash tests.

How much does the 2022 Acura ILX cost?

The ILX ranges from a reasonable $27,545 to a fairly hefty $33,445 with navigation and A-Spec appearance packages.

Where is the 2022 Acura ILX made?

In Greensburg, Indiana.