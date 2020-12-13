What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Acura ILX? What does it compare to?

The ILX is the gateway to the Acura brand, and it’s worth shopping against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW 2-Series, and Honda Civic, among other small and mid-size sedans.

Is the 2021 Acura ILX a good car/SUV?

The ILX scores for the basics, but little more. This sedan is based on a Honda Civic design from about a decade ago, and it’s outpaced by just about every rival. We rate the ILX at just 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Acura ILX?

The ILX carries into 2021 unchanged. A redesigned model is expected soon—or Acura may simply pull the plug on this slow-selling model.

The ILX is based on the 2011 Honda Civic, a compact sedan that’s since been replaced twice. While the current Civic is a terrific choice (and the upcoming 2022 model looks promising), the previous model was compromised inside with limited space and its driving dynamics were a step backward. Those attributes carry over into the ILX, which is dressed up slightly with chrome and available leather seats.

The ILX pairs a 2.4-liter inline-4 rated at 201 horsepower with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The engine and transmission are a sweet combination, but they’re no match for so-so handling and ride.

The ILX has comfortable enough front seats, but rear-seat riders won’t find much space and the trunk is fairly small. The interior design and materials reveal too many humble origins, too.

On the flip side, the ILX has done well in crash tests and comes with more standard safety gear than most of its rivals. Additionally, its fuel economy is still relatively competitive even though there’s no thrifty hybrid version.

How much does the 2021 Acura ILX cost?

Four basic versions of the ILX are available, each considered a package building on a roughly $27,000 base price.

At the very least, the $2,000 Premium Package is a worthwhile upgrade for its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, its upgraded audio, and its leather upholstery that help the car feel more like an entry-level luxury sedan rather than a gussied up compact car. That’s where we’d stop when it comes to options since the A-Spec package at $2,000 adds sporty looks but nothing of real substance, and the $1,900 Technology Package greatly erodes the ILX’s value.

Where is the 2021 Acura ILX made?

In Greensburg, Indiana.