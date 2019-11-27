The 2020 Acura ILX compact sedan is not a full-blown luxury car, but it brings enough niceties to the table that it makes a compelling case as an entry-level premium product worthy of consideration.

For 2020, the ILX continues on more or less unchanged, less some minor feature adjustments. Under the skin, it’s still based on the last-generation Honda Civic, which costs it a bit in terms of refinement and comfort. For that (and a few other reasons), we rate the 2020 ILX a 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 ILX starts at just a hair under $27,000. It is offered with three packages that can bump up the cost of entry to less than $33,000, which is appropriate for a premium (but not quite luxury) sedan.

On the outside, the ILX splits the difference between a luxury and a well-appointed mainstream model. It’s powered by a 201-horsepower 4-cylinder paired with a dual-clutch, 8-speed automatic transmission. As is typical of Acura sedans, the ILX drives its front wheels only. All-wheel drive is not available. Despite the available A-Spec package, the ILX isn’t much of an athlete, but it does handle respectably.

Acura’s 2.4-liter inline-4 requires premium fuel and delivers a combined fuel economy of 28 mpg, which is unremarkable, but passable.

The ILX’s standard moonroof can make the interior a tight fit for 6-footers, but it’s otherwise comfortable. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available options, but adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and active lane control are all standard, which gives the ILX a safety boost.