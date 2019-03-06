The 2019 Acura ILX is like a fresh college grad ready to climb the corporate ladder. It’s outfitted in the right duds, but its rough-edged past can show through.

Marking the 2019 ILX, Acura gave its smallest sedan a light makeover with more tech inside and added an A-Spec trim level with sportier styling. That the ILX is based on the old Honda Civic, a car that was never at the top of its game, helps explain its modest 4.7 out of 10 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The ILX costs about $27,000 to start but a trio of option packages can bump that to about $32,500. That’s inexpensive for a car with a semi-designer badge, and it reinforces the ILX’s status between mainstream and luxury makes.

The ILX’s new look this year doesn’t stray far from the outgoing model, which debuted for 2013. LED headlights up front and a sharpened beak bring the ILX in line with its sedan and crossover siblings. Underhood, the ILX uses a 201-horsepower inline-4 paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. That sounds like a sporty combination, and it dabbles in fun when pushed. The ILX has a pleasantly athletic feel, though its suspension is tuned more for commuting than it is for canyon carving. This year’s new A-Spec option package adds upsized wheels but is a styling statement rather than a performance upgrade.

At 28 mpg combined, the ILX is relatively fuel-efficient compared to luxury cars even though Acura recommends costly premium fuel.

Inside, the ILX has comfortable front seats but head room can be a problem for taller riders because of the standard moonroof. This year, Acura subbed in a new dual-screen infotainment system that finally makes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility optional. Newly standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control complement good, but not perfect, crash-test scores from federal and independent testers.