2023 Lincoln Corsair SUV refreshed with more tech and a hands-free driving system

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair compact crossover SUV receives a technological refresh and some brightened ends for the new year, Lincoln announced Monday. Its bestseller will come with the latest iteration of the ActiveGlide limited hands-free driving system as well as a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen.

The exterior also gets new ends and updated lighting treatments. The rainfall grille drips down to a new chrome gutter, and the lower bumper ends with vertical slots that don't appear to take in air. New wheel design options and two new exterior colors, Crystal Red and Whisper Blue, add a hue for you and you. Inside, Lincoln offers a new neutral tone it's calling Smoked Truffle. A red upholstery option swings the other way by turning up the heat.

The larger standard touchscreen replaces an 8.0-inch touchscreen on the 2022 Corsair, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster also comes standard. The upgrades make a well-equipped vehicle even better equipped. The touchscreen ingests the climate controls, resulting in a simpler center stack below it. The horizontal piano key gear shifter remains, while certain drive buttons and a volume knob line up below it. The more orderly design opens up more room for a wireless smartphone charger in the longer, narrower console, which gives front riders more knee room.

The biggest changes are tech related. The latest limited hands-free driver-assist system called ActiveGlide 1.2 features an automatic lane change function at speeds up to 80 mph on certain mapped highways, and the system adjusts the cruise control speed based on curves in the road. Lincoln says it enhanced the active lane control component, so ActiveGlide will nudge the Corsair to the edge of the lane when next to larger vehicles, presumably such as semi trucks. The blind-spot monitors now feature a light in the side mirrors when triggered, as well as a bump to the steering wheel if the driver misses the sign and tries a lane change anyway.

In our testing, ActiveGlide and Ford's related BlueCruise didn't perform as confidently as GM's Super Cruise. Yet it still spoils drivers on long interstate road trips.

The powertrain options slim down on the 2023 Lincoln Corsair. The 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 base engine pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission in front- or all-wheel drive. The 295-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4 is not being included at launch for 2023. The plug-in hybrid, with its 14.4-kwh battery pack, 28 miles of electric range, and 33-mpg EPA combined rating—as well as a respectable 266 hp and all-wheel drive—returns as the fully loaded range topper.

Built in Louisville, Kentucky, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair goes on sale in early 2023.