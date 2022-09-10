2024 Chevy Equinox EV, 2023 Lexus RX headline this week's new car news and reviews

We drive the redesigned 2023 Lexus RX crossover SUV in all four of its configurations, including the plug-in hybrid. But we await pricing before calling it a luxury-loaded value. Chevy confirmed a $30,000 Equinox electric crossover for next year, but only the base model with the small battery pack will get that price.

The industry ramps up the 2023 product lineups this month, in advance of the Detroit auto show next week, and also because dealers spent Labor Day weekend clearing off their lots.

Here's what we covered and compared this week.

2023 Lexus RX review

Lexus reinvents its bestselling mid-size SUV, with an eye toward an electric future. With four powertrains, including three hybrids, a roomy interior, excellent standard features, it earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV preview

Chevy’s new compact crossover EV shares some Blazer batteries and the Equinox name, but it’s entirely new.

VW Tiguan vs. Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

The Tiguan and RAV4 both take aim on the family-SUV target, but which one hits the bulls-eye?

2023 Buick Envision review

The five-seat crossover SUV is mildly engaging to drive, has good standard features, and it’s the most attractive of Buick’s three remaining vehicles. It lacks the efficient powertrain options of competitors that limits its TCC Rating to 7.0 out of 10.

Chevy Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

GM’s full-size SUVs share almost everything—except their overall TCC Rating. Which is the better SUV to buy?

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia dazzles, delights, and frustrates all at the same time, and earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota 4Runner: Compare Utility Vehicles

The Toyota Tacoma and 4Runner are some of the best escape vehicles around. Both are durable and rugged—but which one is better for you?