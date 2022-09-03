2023 Dodge Charger, Volvo XC60 top this week's news and reviews

Pricing for popular 2023 crossover SUVs kept arriving this week, with price bumps exceeding $1,000 for certain Mazda and Infiniti models. Less popular models such as the Nissan Rogue Sport reached the end of the road and won't be coming back. The number of cars with a manual transmission continues to fade, as do budget cars costing less than $20,000. These are the times, those are the signs.

Here's what else moved us this week.

2023 Volvo XC60 review

A broad array of engines, a comfortable ride, artfully spare styling, and a great safety record earn the crossover SUV a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10.

2023 Volvo S90 review

Offered in sedan and tall-wagon bodies, the 90-Series Volvos appeal for their understated luxury and good performance. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10.

2023 Volvo S60 review

The sleek S60 four-door gives Volvo a subtle sedan to shore up its SUV-heavy lineup. We give the 2023 S60 a 7.3 out of 10.

2023 Genesis G90 review

With the new G90, Genesis pushes its full-size sedan into the luxury stratosphere, but it misses its apogee. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

What's New for 2023: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi leans into its crossover SUVs and special Ralliart editions that honor its rally car past to boost sales in the 2023 model year.

2023 Infiniti QX60 SUV price hiked by $1,350

Infiniti is adding complimentary scheduled maintenance, and all four grades of the luxury SUV have wireless device charging.

2023 Mazda CX-9 price bumped nearly $1,000, starts at $40,025

Mazda ditches the base Sport grade on its three-row crossover SUV, and raises the price across the board.

2023 Dodge Charger review

With a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10, the 2023 Dodge Charger fades into the sunset, taking the demonic Hellcat with it.

2023 Lexus GX review

It tracks off-road with the best of SUVs, but the aged 2023 Lexus GX is ready for retirement. It.s a 4.

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage drops manual, raises price to $17,290

One of the least expensive cars sold in the U.S. gets more expensive for 2023—and also gets less complicated.