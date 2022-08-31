What's New for 2023: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi adds a plug-in version of the popular Outlander crossover SUV for the 2023 model year, while it keeps changes small to the rest of its compact lineup.

Despite a down year across the industry, the Mitsubishi Outlander three-row SUV continues to break sales records for the small but once esteemed import brand that launched in the U.S. in 1981.

The subcompact Mirage and Outlander Sport small crossover get minor updates for 2023 to try and stave off a sales slump, but even with record-high new car prices the brand's budget vehicles aren't carrying the same weight as in years past.

Mitsubishi will inject some life across the lineup by honoring its rally car roots with limited edition Ralliart models launching early in 2023. All five models except for the Mirage G4 sedan will sport rally-inspired body graphics and white paint with a contrasting black roof.

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Ralliart Style concept

Here's what else is popping for Mitsubishi in 2023.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

- The plug-in hybrid variant of the seven-seat SUV gets redesigned to follow in the footsteps of the Outlander gas model. Redesigned for 2022, the value-oriented Outlander remains as one of the only affordable three-row SUVs with a plug.

- Riding on a gas platform shared with the Nissan Rogue, the 2023 Outlander PHEV employs a larger 20-kwh battery pack that gets an estimated 54 miles of electric range on the generous WLTP global emissions testing protocol (EPA estimates would peg it at about 47 miles). That nearly doubles the outgoing model's electric range. Mitsubishi also claims it will have a larger gas tank.

- A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system comes standard but pricing and specs won't be announced until September.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

- Redesigned last year, the Outlander three-row SUV adds a 40th Anniversary limited edition model, as well as ES, SE, and SEL trims.

- Base SE models now get power-folding side mirrors.

- A black roof option can be ordered from the factory.

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

- AWD comes standard on every grade.

- New 18-inch wheel designs, and new headlight and fog light designs.

- Starting price of $26,840, including a $1,345 destination fee.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

- AWD comes standard on every grade.

- Otherwise, the small crossover carries over.

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan

- The efficient but coarse budget car ditches the 5-speed manual option for a CVT across the board.

- Prices increase to $17,290 for the Mirage hatch and $18,290 for the Mirage G4, including a destination fee of $1,045. That's an increase of $250 from the 2022 Mirage ES with a CVT.