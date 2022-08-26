Genesis prices 2023 G80 electric car at $81,000, expands EVs to more states

Genesis on Thursday expanded the breadth and availability of its electric car lineup on its path to becoming a fully electric automaker by 2030. The luxury brand's newest car, the 2023 Electrified Genesis G80, will cost $80,920 (including a $1,095 destination fee) when it goes on sale in September.

The full battery electric version of its mid-size sedan joins the GV60 electric crossover in the brand's nascent EV lineup, which will double the number of states they are sold in to eight. Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington join California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York in selling Genesis electric cars.

The 2023 Genesis G80 electric sedan comes in one well-equipped trim and standard all-wheel drive propelled by two motors. The 136-kw motors on each axle generate 365 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It has an 87.2-kwh battery pack and a range of 282 miles, according to Genesis.

Even though the Electrified G80 is based on the gas-powered Genesis G80, it embraces the core principles of parent company Hyundai's E-GMP electric vehicle platform. Specifically, its ability to DC fast charge at up to 350 kw and charge its battery from 10 to 80% in 22 minutes.

Genesis Electrified G80

The G80 electric sedan is priced much higher than the $60,000 Genesis GV60 and the $52,500 Genesis G80 (with AWD). It comes loaded with the brand's finest materials and latest technology. Nappa leather seats contrast matte wood trim on the dash and doors, and the power front seats with a driver's massaging function are heated and cooled. It has a 14.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (needs a wire connection), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, and wireless smartphone charging.

It rides on 19-inch wheels and has a heat pump and adaptive dampers. It's loaded with driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control that restarts from a stop, automatic emergency braking, a limited hands-free driving system, and a surround-view camera system, among other features.

Under the new rules for the federal EV tax credit, neither vehicle qualifies for any price breaks. Owners of the Electrified G80 and GV60 get three years of free 30-minute charge sessions at DC fast chargers on the Electrify America network.