Ford increases price of 2023 Mustang Mach-E by up to $8,300

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover SUV gets a big price hike for 2023, according to Automotive News. The price hike ranges from $3,000 to $8,100 over the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, with the largest hike happening on the larger battery pack. Ford also increased the mandatory destination fee from $1,100 to $1,300.

The base Mustang Mach-E Select with single-motor rear-wheel drive and a 70-kwh battery pack now costs $48,195, including the $1,300 destination fee. That's an increase of $3,200 from the previous year. The dual-motor all-wheel drive variant increases by the same amount to $50,895.

The popular Mach-E Premium increases by about $6,000 to cost $56,275 in RWD form or $58,975 with AWD. It's only offered with the smaller, Standard Range battery pack.

The California Route 1 model with dual-motor AWD and the larger 91-kwh battery pack experiences the largest price hike of $8,300. It now costs $64,875.

The top GT model with the 91-kwh battery pack increases $8,100 to $71,195.

Like many other automakers imposing steep price hikes on electric vehicles, Ford cited rising costs and supply constraints as the reasons for the roughly 15% price hike. Most 2023 models are experiencing price hikes, except for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, which had a nearly $6,000 price slash in the wake of battery fires that limited the roll out of the redesigned Bolt and larger Bolt EUV. It costs about $27,000.

The most pronounced price hikes have been on electric vehicles from luxury-leaning electric automakers such as Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian. Car shoppers have grown accustomed to paying record prices for new cars, with the average transaction price ballooning above $46,000 in August.

The 2022 model year is no longer available to order due to high demand, according to Ford's website. Order banks reopen Tuesday, and 2022 Mustang Mach-E order holders that do not yet have the vehicle scheduled for delivery will receive a "private offer" to convert the order to a 2023 model year, AN reports.