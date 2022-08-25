Ford increases price of 2023 Mustang Mach-E by up to $8,300

Ford increases price of 2023 Mustang Mach-E by up to $8,300 lead image

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 25, 2022

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover SUV gets a big price hike for 2023, according to Automotive News. The price hike ranges from $3,000 to $8,100 over the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, with the largest hike happening on the larger battery pack. Ford also increased the mandatory destination fee from $1,100 to $1,300. 

The base Mustang Mach-E Select with single-motor rear-wheel drive and a 70-kwh battery pack now costs $48,195, including the $1,300 destination fee. That's an increase of $3,200 from the previous year. The dual-motor all-wheel drive variant increases by the same amount to $50,895. 

The popular Mach-E Premium increases by about $6,000 to cost $56,275 in RWD form or $58,975 with AWD. It's only offered with the smaller, Standard Range battery pack. 

The California Route 1 model with dual-motor AWD and the larger 91-kwh battery pack experiences the largest price hike of $8,300. It now costs $64,875. 

The top GT model with the 91-kwh battery pack increases $8,100 to $71,195. 

Like many other automakers imposing steep price hikes on electric vehicles, Ford cited rising costs and supply constraints as the reasons for the roughly 15% price hike. Most 2023 models are experiencing price hikes, except for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, which had a nearly $6,000 price slash in the wake of battery fires that limited the roll out of the redesigned Bolt and larger Bolt EUV. It costs about $27,000. 

The most pronounced price hikes have been on electric vehicles from luxury-leaning electric automakers such as Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian. Car shoppers have grown accustomed to paying record prices for new cars, with the average transaction price ballooning above $46,000 in August. 

The 2022 model year is no longer available to order due to high demand, according to Ford's website. Order banks reopen Tuesday, and 2022 Mustang Mach-E order holders that do not yet have the vehicle scheduled for delivery will receive a "private offer" to convert the order to a 2023 model year, AN reports. 

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

5 fast facts about the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept 5 fast facts about the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept
2023 Subaru Ascent SUV refreshed with upgraded tech and a $2,800 price increase 2023 Subaru Ascent SUV refreshed with upgraded tech and a $2,800 price increase
Test drive: 2022 BMW i4 puts electric moves in 4-Series body Test drive: 2022 BMW i4 puts electric moves in 4-Series body
What's New for 2023: Dodge What's New for 2023: Dodge
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.