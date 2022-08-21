2023 Dodge Hornet, 2023 Kia Sportage top this week's new car news and reviews

Dodge won the web this week as it unveiled the fruits of its two-year business plan during Speed Week in advance of the Woodward Dream Cruise. The American performance brand will cease production of the V-8 engine, as well as the Charger and Challenger muscle cars, by the end of 2023 and roll out electrified models, including the 2023 Dodge Hornet plug-in hybrid and a likely version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept.

We rolled out a new layout for our popular Compare Cars feature, starring plug-in versions of two of the most popular compact crossovers on sale today. Here's what else we plugged into this week.

2023 Dodge Hornet preview

The muscle car brand's first new model in more than a decade, the Dodge Hornet small crossover represents a shift away from V-8 engines to more sustainable turbo-4 and plug-in hybrid options as the brand shifts to electrification.

What's New for 2023: Dodge

The return of the Durango SRT Hellcat, a new Hornet small crossover, a Challenger convertible, and seven "buzz models" for the Charger and Challenger highlight the 2023 Dodge lineup.

5 fast facts about the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept

Spending some time in and around the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept illuminates a bright future for the American muscle car brand.

2023 Kia Sportage review

With a plug-in hybrid variant starting under $40,000 and with a 34-mile range, the redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage can be had in gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models, with off-road grades to boot. It earns a solid TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Prime: Compare Crossover SUVs

The Hyundai Tucson PHEV aims for the bestselling Toyota RAV4 Prime in a showdown of plug-in hybrid crossover SUVs.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, left, and 2021 Tesla Model 3, right

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model 3: Compare Electric Cars

The Ford Mustang Mach-E goes head to head with the Tesla Model 3 in a battle of the affordable electric cars.

2023 Hyundai Kona Electric review

The small electric crossover with limited availability has a reasonable price tag that serves as a gateway to EV ownership. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

2023 Mini Countryman review

A slimmed down lineup results in fewer choices for Mini’s largest vehicle. The 2023 Countryman earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.