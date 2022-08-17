What's New for 2023: Dodge

Dodge enters the 2023 model year in the midst of a transition. The small lineup from the American performance brand owned by the multinational conglomerate Stellantis reflects the global trends sweeping over the automotive industry. Dodge sheds its V-8 muscle car past while shifting to an electrified future that encompasses a range of vehicles, including the 2023 Dodge Hornet small crossover.

The transition will be celebrated. In addition to bringing back the 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat for one more year, Dodge will launch several iterations of its beloved muscle cars, including a Challenger convertible, while promoting its aftermarket upfitter, Direct Connection, that will continue to off a high level of customization from factory-backed parts so owners can personalize their cars.

Expect Dodge to continue making news as it ends production of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger by the end of 2023 at its Brampton, Ontario, production facility. In the next two months, Dodge will announced seven "Buzz Models," or special limited-run versions of the muscle cars that can't be ordered ahead of time and instead will be allocated to top dealers in certain areas.

Here's a look at what's coming over the bridge of electrification from Dodge for 2023.

2023 Dodge Hornet

- Small crossover sharing a platform with the Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives late this year and early next year in GT and R/T models. They ride on fully independent suspensions and come with standard all-wheel drive.

- Base GT model uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It has a 9-speed automatic and a Dodge-estimated 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds.

- The R/T plug-in hybrid pairs a 1.3-liter turbo-4 with a 90-kw motor powering the rear axle, while a 6-speed automatic shuttles engine torque to the front axle. Total output is 288 hp and 383 lb-ft, with a 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

- The R/T PHEV has a 15.5-kwh lithium ion battery pack that enables at least 30 miles of electric range, and it can charge at 240-volts in 2.5 hours, according to Dodge.

- Dodge loads the Hornet with standard safety and convenience features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/Amazon Alexa connectivity, and wireless smartphone charging.

- The GT starts at $29,995 when it goes on sale late this year.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

- The seven-seat SUV mostly carries over, with one big exception: the return of the high-performance Durango SRT Hellcat.

- Durango SRT Hellcat employs a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 710 hp and 645 lb-ft with standard AWD and an 8-speed automatic. It can tow up to 8,700 lb.

- With launch control, it goes from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and runs the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Massive brakes with 6-piston front Brembo calipers and vented rotors make it stop.

- First launched for 2021 and limited to one year, Dodge boosted Durango Hellcat production to 3,000 units to meet demand. Expect production to be limited again for the 2023 model year.

- Durango SRT Hellcat rejoins SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT 392 trims.

2023 Dodge Challenger

- Two-door muscle car coupe platform gets retired after this year after more than 15 years of production, and Dodge celebrates it with several updates and seven limited edition models.

- The Droptop Challenger, a limited edition 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger convertible, can be ordered through Dodge dealers and shipped to Drop Top Customs in Florida for the conversion, then sent back to the dealer or owner's home for delivery. It has a motorized canvas top and the warranty for the conversion parts goes through the customizer. Older Challengers can be retrofit. The option costs $25,999.

2023 Dodge Charger

- Same as the Challenger, production of gas iterations of the four-door muscle car end in 2023, and the Challenger and Charger will have seven special "buzz" models to be announced in the next two months between them.

- Heritage colors on both models include Sublime green, Plum Crazy purple, and B5 Blue, and each vehicle gets a "Last Call" plaque under its hood.

- The SRT Jailbreak package will be applied to the Charger and Challenger Hellcat and allows buyers to customize everything from paint color to stripes and decals to seat belts to wheels, exhaust tips, spoilers, and interior trim.