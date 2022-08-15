Mitsubishi Outlander Sport recalled for engine stall risk

Newer versions of the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport small crossover SUV are being recalled for a software glitch that can make the engine stall at high speeds, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The issue effects vehicles with a continuously variable transmission and a mechanical key instead of a push button starter. In those 2019-2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models, software in the electronic processor of the transmission control unit can reduce the gear ratio to its lowest ratio at high speeds, resulting in a blown engine.

Mitsubishi found that at speeds exceeding 62 mph, the engine could rev too high because of the programming error, and the high revving at high speed could damage the engine. That could result in a stall, which could result in a crash.

Mitsubishi reported 21 field reports and 29 warranty claims, but said it was not aware of any reports of fire, injuries, or crashes. The recall encompasses 76,508 Outlander Sports. The 2011-2018 Outlander Sport has a CVT and mechanical key, and even though it's "substantially similar" to the recalled model, Mitsubishi says it's aware of no issues from that generation. A software change to the transmission control unit made at the beginning of the 2019 model year might have made the difference. The automaker is still investigating.

Owners will receive notification by mail as early as Aug. 24, and will be encouraged to bring their affected vehicle to a Mitsubishi dealer for reprogramming of the transmission control unit free of charge to the owner. If vehicle work related to the recall has already been performed at the expense of the owner, the notification letter will inform owners how to apply for reimbursement. For more info, contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820 or visit Mitsubishi's recall website.