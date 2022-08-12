2023 Nissan Titan price increases to $41,495, adds Midnight Edition

The 2023 Nissan Titan full-size and XD heavy-duty pickup trucks now offer a blacked-out Midnight Edition package and sport slightly higher prices across the board. But the trucks remain among the more reasonable values with a price delta between $41,000 and $65,000, Nissan disclosed Thursday.

Sold in a choice of extended cab or crew cab bodies, and powered by a lone 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, the 2023 Nissan Titan S starts at $41,495, including a $1,795 destination fee. That's an increase of about $900 over the 2022 Titan S extended cab with rear-wheel drive. The Titan SV costs $46,875. Four-wheel drive adds $3,290 for extended cab models, or $3,190 on crew cab Titans.

Every Titan comes with driver-assist tech such as basic cruise control, automatic front and rear emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. The trucks have keyless entry, power features, cloth seats, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and USB-A and USB-C ports. It also has a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The 2023 Titan S crew cab costs $43,285, or $910 more than the 2022 Titan. The SV crew cab can be equipped with a Midnight Edition offered on other Nissan vehicles that blacks out exterior and interior trim pieces, and adds 20-inch black wheels. Nissan did not disclose the price of the Midnight Edition. The $54,605 Pro-4X models offer a more off-road capable truck with standard four-wheel drive, while the 2023 Titan Platinum Reserve tops the lineup at $63,775. That's about $20,000 less than the top grades of more feature-rich competitors such as the Ford F-150 Limited and GMC Sierra Denali.

The 2023 Nissan Titan XD with its 6-foot-6 bed and wheelbase that stretches a foot longer comes standard with a crew cab and 4WD and a starting price of $49,135. The Platinum Reserve reaches $66,865.

The 2023 Titan is on sale now.