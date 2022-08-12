2023 Nissan Titan price increases to $41,495, adds Midnight Edition

2023 Nissan Titan price increases to $41,495, adds Midnight Edition lead image

2023 Nissan Titan

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 12, 2022

The 2023 Nissan Titan full-size and XD heavy-duty pickup trucks now offer a blacked-out Midnight Edition package and sport slightly higher prices across the board. But the trucks remain among the more reasonable values with a price delta between $41,000 and $65,000, Nissan disclosed Thursday.

Sold in a choice of extended cab or crew cab bodies, and powered by a lone 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, the 2023 Nissan Titan S starts at $41,495, including a $1,795 destination fee. That's an increase of about $900 over the 2022 Titan S extended cab with rear-wheel drive. The Titan SV costs $46,875. Four-wheel drive adds $3,290 for extended cab models, or $3,190 on crew cab Titans.

Every Titan comes with driver-assist tech such as basic cruise control, automatic front and rear emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. The trucks have keyless entry, power features, cloth seats, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and USB-A and USB-C ports. It also has a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The 2023 Titan S crew cab costs $43,285, or $910 more than the 2022 Titan. The SV crew cab can be equipped with a Midnight Edition offered on other Nissan vehicles that blacks out exterior and interior trim pieces, and adds 20-inch black wheels. Nissan did not disclose the price of the Midnight Edition. The $54,605 Pro-4X models offer a more off-road capable truck with standard four-wheel drive, while the 2023 Titan Platinum Reserve tops the lineup at $63,775. That's about $20,000 less than the top grades of more feature-rich competitors such as the Ford F-150 Limited and GMC Sierra Denali

The 2023 Nissan Titan XD with its 6-foot-6 bed and wheelbase that stretches a foot longer comes standard with a crew cab and 4WD and a starting price of $49,135. The Platinum Reserve reaches $66,865. 

The 2023 Titan is on sale now. 

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2023 Subaru Ascent SUV refreshed with upgraded tech and a $2,800 price increase 2023 Subaru Ascent SUV refreshed with upgraded tech and a $2,800 price increase
Most mid-size cars fail new side crash test instituted by the IIHS Most mid-size cars fail new side crash test instituted by the IIHS
2023 Ford Bronco Sport channels 1960s with retro Heritage Editions 2023 Ford Bronco Sport channels 1960s with retro Heritage Editions
Affordable electric cars? Here are the best EV SUVs under $50,000 Affordable electric cars? Here are the best EV SUVs under $50,000
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.