2023 Ford Bronco Sport channels 1960s with retro Heritage Editions

The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport follows the path of its big brother Bronco once again with two new Heritage editions inspired by the original Ford Bronco that first launched in 1966. The compact crossover SUV based on the Ford Escape benefits more from its Bronco brand partner, Ford suggested Thursday.

“Bronco Sport has been a hit with compact SUV customers since it arrived two years ago, but it is just as important that we give our customers special editions similar to what we have done with the two- and four-door Bronco,” Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager, said in a statement.

The two new editions include a Heritage Edition model and a Heritage Limited Edition, the latter capped at just 1,966 production units. The boxy crossover sports a white roof, a white grille with red Bronco lettering stamped across it, and white 17-inch aluminum wheels. It's available in seven colors, including a new Robin's Egg Blue.

Inside, the seats are upholstered in plaid cloth and dash pieces come in navy blue with red accent stitching. White accents also adorn the console and door handles. The blue upholstery was inspired by the cloth seats sold on the Bronco in the 1980s, Ford said.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition

The 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage Edition builds off the Big Bend trim and is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-3 that makes 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels, and it will have the same five drive modes as other Bronco Sports: Eco, Normal, Sport, Slippery, and Sand.

It has Ford's HOSS off-road suspension that increases the ride height and ground clearance to 8.8 inches (with the largest 29-inch all-terrain tires) and uses front struts tuned with hydraulic rebound stops that promise to cushion the off-road experience. Like the Badlands model, the rear suspension has larger monotube rear shocks, larger anti-roll bars, and different spring tuning also meant to improve off-road comfort if not capability.

The Heritage Edition starts at $34,245, effectively splitting the difference between the 2022 Big Bend that starts at $30,050 and the 2022 Badlands at $36,590.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition Limited Edition 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition Limited Edition 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition Limited Edition

The limited run 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition sports a more aerated grille and rides on the 29-inch all-terrain tires that provide the highest ground clearance. Inside, Ford covers the seats in leather and adds white door inserts. This editions uses the Badlands' 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 hp and 277 lb-ft, and it has an advanced 4WD system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit and rear differential lock that can shuttle all of the rear torque to either wheel. The system also adds Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes.

The Heritage Limited Edition starts at $44,655, making it far and away the most expensive Ford Bronco Sport.

Orders can be placed now, but the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport won't be delivered until the fall.