2023 Ford Ranger stands pat with modest price increase

The 2023 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck carries over into the new year, contrary to speculation that a new model was due for North America. The carryover model has a price increase of up to $430, Ford disclosed in a dealer order guide released this week.

A redesigned Ranger was expected for the 2023 model year but has been delayed for the U.S. market. When the new truck arrives, it will be joined by a Raptor performance variant powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

A redesigned Volkswagen Amarok mid-size pickup truck that is based on the new Ranger debuted in July for markets outside of North America.

For now, the 2023 Ford Ranger base XL extended cab with the 6-foot bed and rear-wheel drive increases $420 to $27,895, including a $1,495 destination charge. Four-wheel drive adds $3,645. The XL crew cab with the 5-foot bed has the same price increase to cost $30,080.

Most shoppers will want more than power door locks and step over the stripped-down XL model, with its dinky 3.5-inch screen, for the $995 STX Special Edition package that brings an 8.0-inch touchscreen. It requires the $1,095 STX Appearance package, but adds 17-inch black wheels, dual-zone climate control, smartphone compatibility, USB ports, and satellite radio.

At that point, it might make more sense to step into an XLT, which increases $430 to start at $31,955, or $33,915 for the crew cab and short bed.

The 2023 Ranger Lariat has the same increase as the XLT, starting at $35,995 for the extended cab and long bed and topping out at $41,440 for a crew cab and short box with four-wheel drive.