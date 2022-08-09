Older Kia Optima sedans recalled for falling ceiling plates

2013 Kia Optima Hybrid

August 9, 2022

For drivers of the 2012-2013 Kia Optima sedan, it may seem like the sky is falling. On certain models, a ceiling plate above the driver or front passenger can detach from the headliner when the side curtain airbag is deployed. The plate can strike an occupant, as it has in one case that prompted a lawsuit, and has now prompted Kia to recall 257,998 Optimas. 

The root cause was insufficient adhesive. Owners are recommended to take the affected vehicles into a Kia service center to have techs apply industrial-grade adhesive tape to the headliner plates. 

The 2013 Kia Optima has been recalled eight times, with the most severe recall involving potential short circuits that can increase the risk of a fire and another one with leaking brake fluid that can also lead to a fire. 

The Optima was replaced by the Kia K5 for the 2021 model year. 

For the headliner issue, owners can expect notification by mail on Sept. 26. For more info, contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia's recall page.

