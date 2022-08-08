Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, AMG GT recalled for increased fire risk

Newer versions of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS-Class, and AMG GT are being recalled for a short circuit that increases the risk of fire, the NHTSA disclosed last week.

A corroded connector in the transmission wiring harness of all-wheel-drive vehicles ("4Matic" in Mercedes-speak) could cause a seal to loosen, which may allow water to enter the electrical system. That could cause a short circuit, which could lead to thermal overload, or a fire.

Owners may notice a yellow battery light in the instrument cluster, along with a warning message "4Matic malfunction." Mercedes identified 49 warranty claims in the U.S. from February, 2019, to March, 2022, and two of those claims alleged a fire.

The recall encompasses 27,330 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the following models and years:

2021-2023 AMG GT 43

2019-2023 AMG GT 53

2021-2023 E 450 Cabriolet, E 450 Wagon, E 450 Coupe

2019-2023 AMG E 53 sedan, E 53 coupe, E 53 cabriolet

2019-2023 CLS 450

2019-2021 AMG CLS 53

A Mercedes-Benz dealer will check the electrical connector and fix it if damaged. A new bracket will be installed to firm up the transmission wiring harness. The affected cars are still covered by warranty so Mercedes will not offer reimbursement. Expect owner notification letters by mail as early as Sept. 20, 2022. Owners can also contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372 or visit the recall website.